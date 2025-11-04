In brief: Pete Davidson, Ella Purnell team up for rom-com and more

Paul Dano is set to star in the upcoming A24 film The Chaperones. Variety reports that the actor will join the previously announced cast of Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, who acted together in the recent thriller The Long Walk. The Chaperones is set in the days after Christmas. It follows three friends who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country …

Thomasin McKenzie is taking on the role of Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming film Dinner with Audrey. Deadline reports Ansel Elgort will co-star alongside her as designer Count Hubert de Givenchy. The movie tells the story of the pair’s 40-year friendship over the course of a magical night in Paris. The Wayfarer Studios film will be directed by Abe Sylvia from a script by Kara Holden

Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are teaming up for a new rom-com. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming film That Time We Met. Theater Camp co-director Nick Lieberman will helm the film from a script by Mitchell Winkie. The upcoming film follows a new couple who discover their unborn child is destined to save humanity’s future. The only issue is they’ve had one date, and they hate each other …

77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series
Cast and crew accept the outstanding drama series award for ‘The Pitt’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Pitt won the Emmy for outstanding drama series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won five Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle.

Two other actors also won for their performances in season 1 of The PittKatherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while Shawn Hatosy won outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The Pitt follows one 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. Each of the first season’s 15 episodes follows one hour of the shift. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head of the unit, who grapples with grief as he goes about his work day.

Producer R. Scott Gemmill took to the stage to accept the outstanding drama series award for The Pitt. It was presented by five of the stars of the Law & Order franchise — Mariska HargitayChristopher MeloniIce CubeTony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Also nominated in the outstanding drama series category were AndorThe DiplomatThe Last of UsParadiseSeveranceSlow Horses and The White Lotus.

‘Harry Potter’ director Chris Columbus does not want to be involved in upcoming HBO series
Daniel Radcliffe stars in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ (Peter Mountain/WireImage via Getty Images)

Chris Columbus is not interested in being involved in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

The director, who launched the film franchise by directing the first two Harry Potter movies, recently told Variety he is done with the wizarding world.

“No, I’ve done it, you saw my version,” Columbus said. “There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

Even though he’s finished his involvement in the franchise, he is not against HBO returning to the source material to make a new series.

“The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” Columbus said.

Some of the book details he would have loved to add to his films are the character Peeves, as well as a storyline where Harry and Hermione must drink potions and worry about being poisoned, according to Variety.

“We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life,” Columbus said.

As for his opinion on author J.K. Rowling, who has long been criticized by LGBTQIA+ organizations and members for her repeated rhetoric tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement — a group of people who believe transgender women are not women — Columbus said, “[I]t’s very sad.”

“I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do,” Columbus said. “It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad.”

Blondie’s Debbie Harry reveals who she wants to play her in biopic
Blondie’s Debbie Harry reveals who she wants to play her in biopic

A lot of rock stars are getting biopics these days, and it looks like Blondie may be the next band to see their story on the big screen.

The U.K. Times interviewed Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, and the article notes that there's not only a documentary about the band in the works, but a biopic as well. And it seems the 80-year-old rock icon already has her mind made up regarding who she'd like to see play her.

"If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven," Harry tells the paper. "I just think she's a great actor and she could do anything."

It sounds like Pugh would be up for it. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pugh said at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that she'd be interested in playing Harry, noting, "just because she's so cool."

Up next for Blondie, the band is set to reissue their 1999 comeback album No Exit on Oct. 31. They are also getting ready to release a new album, High Noon, which is expected out in spring 2026.