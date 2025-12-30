In brief: Peyton List joins ‘Heathers: The Musical’ off-Broadway and more

How very! Cobra Kai star Peyton List is set to join the off-Broadway cast of Heathers: The Musical in the role of Heather Chandler. Her stint in the New York production of the musical starts at the end of January. “Can’t wait to take on the role of the mythic b**** herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th,” List wrote on Instagram.

If you missed Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie while it was playing in theaters, you’ll get your chance to see it at home very soon. The movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 23. A sing-along version of the film will also be available to watch the same day. Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film, which is based on the popular children’s TV series …

The films nominated for the 13th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been announced. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good all received the most nominations, with three each. The winners will be announced at the Valentine’s Day gala on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles …

 

Leonardo DiCaprio has never rewatched ‘Titanic’: ‘I haven’t seen it in forever’
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Nov. 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t have an opinion on whether or not Rose could have made more room on the door for Jack. That’s because he’s not very familiar with the film Titanic.

While in conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for an installment of Variety‘s Actors on Actors, DiCaprio, who starred in James Cameron‘s 1997 film, said he has never rewatched it.

“Have you rewatched Titanic?” Lawrence asks, to which DiCaprio responds, “No. I haven’t seen it in forever.”

Lawrence tells him he should consider giving it a go.

“Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it’s so good,” she says.

DiCaprio deflects by telling Lawrence he doesn’t really watch his own films, and then he asks her if she does.

“No,” Lawrence says. “I’ve never made something like Titanic, if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, ‘I wonder if I’m good at acting?’ I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lawrence spoke about how she once accidentally took an Ambien thinking it was a different pill while on the set of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

“It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second Hunger Games movie. I was hallucinating,” Lawrence said. “Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me. Maybe she didn’t know that I was on an Ambien.”

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ trailer shows off first look at Bowser Jr., Princess Rosalina
Mario, Bowser and Luigi in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. (Nintendo, Illumination)

Mario and Luigi are back in the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures released the trailer for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Wednesday.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

There are also two new additions to the film’s cast. Brie Larson has been tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie will portray Bowser Jr.

The trailer finds a now-tiny Bowser inside the miniature version of his castle. He shows Mario and Luigi a new painting he’s made of himself and Princess Peach. While Luigi compliments the colors Bowser used, Mario calls the painting “trash.”

“How dare you look at my masterpiece and say that! I’ll burn the skin off your bones,” Bowser says, before realizing he’s taken things too far. “Wow, sorry about that. That’s the old Bowser talking. Still working through my demons, I suppose.”

We also see the first look at Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina. The former tells Mario and Luigi he’s come for his father, while the latter refuses to be captured, fighting back against her would-be kidnapper.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

‘Euphoria’ finalizes season 3 cast, adds Danielle Deadwyler, Trisha Paytas
Zendaya in the first image released from season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

Even more stars have joined the third season of Euphoria.

HBO has released the full cast of the upcoming third season of the hit drama series, which returns with eight new episodes in spring 2026.

Among the new talent joining the cast are Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Cailyn RiceEli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Also confirmed to return in season 3 are Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

HBO made the casting announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday. Along with posting a graphic confirming the new actors joining the series, the network shared a first-look image of Deadwyler in costume.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is coming Spring 2026,” the account captioned the post.

The show’s stars, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo, were previously announced to be returning for season 3 back in February.

Other newcomers previously announced to be joining along for season 3 include Sharon StoneAdewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.

Sam Levinson created Euphoria and continues at its helm for season 3. This time around, the show will feature a time jump that brings its main characters out of high school.

