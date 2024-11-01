In brief: Pierce Brosnan and Lily James lead ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot

In brief: Pierce Brosnan and Lily James lead ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot

A reboot of the 1993 action film Cliffhanger is currently in production, but without its original star, Sylvester Stallone, as previously announced, according to Variety. The remake stars Pierce Brosnan as mountaineer Ray Cooper, who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with daughter Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are victims of a kidnapping, witnessed by Ray’s daughter Naomi — played by Lily James — who is still haunted by a past climbing accident and must confront her fears and fight for survival, per the outlet. A release date has not been set …

BET has given a fifth season pickup to its hit comedy series The Ms. Pat Show, along with an overall deal extension to Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, according to Deadline. The series is based on the stand-up comedian and her memoir, Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. Williams. She plays a fictionalized character of herself, a former convicted felon turned suburban mom who hustles and bustles to make it on the streets of Atlanta. Production on season 5 begins in February, with a premiere date to be announced at a later date …

Deadline reports Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba and Juno Temple have been added to the cast of the true-life heist film Roofman, joining previously announced stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage. Tatum plays Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army Reserve officer convicted of robbing McDonald’s locations across the country, earning the moniker “Rooftop Robber” or “Roofman,” per the outlet. Roofman is set for an October 2025 release …

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seeks to end “review bombing” with new Verified Hot designation
Rotten Tomatoes

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has changed its ratings system.

Where formerly there was a Critics Score, based on an average of what professional reviewers had to say about a movie or TV show, as well as an Audience Score, there will now be a “Verified Hot” designation used instead of the latter. 

A moviegoer’s review will only count if it can be verified that they bought a ticket to the particular movie — for now, only via its affiliate Fandango. 

That said, the “Verified Hot” designation could also be used to show how audiences are reacting to so-called “critic proof” movies — that is, flicks audiences love but professional reviewers might not, like the Fast and Furious films.

The system could also combat so-called “review bombing” — that is, people trashing films they haven’t seen.

“On Rotten Tomatoes, fans love to consult our verified audience score, in addition to the Tomatometer critics’ score, when discovering new movies and deciding what they want to watch next,” said Amanda Norvell, SVP of direct-to-consumer services at Fandango.

She continues, “With the addition of Verified Hot, we are excited to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the theatrical films that fans have unanimously embraced and have taken the time to share their incredible moviegoing experience with other fans.”

Rotten Tomatoes also announced that the summer hits Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Deadpool & Wolverine, Fly Me to the Moon, Inside Out 2, Twisters and It Ends with Us are the first films to get the new designation.

Additionally, the company is retroactively adding the badge to more than 200 films going back to May 2019. 

76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Richard Gadd, Jodie Foster win in Limited Series categories
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Richard Gadd and Jodie Foster won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively, during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards. Additionally, Gadd’s Baby Reindeer picked up the prize for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Gadd won his second Emmy of the night for his starring role in Baby Reindeer, while Foster was awarded for her portrayal of police chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country.

Gadd won earlier in the evening for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, when he said the success of Baby Reindeer is “the stuff of dreams.”

“Ten years ago, I was down and outright. I never, ever thought I’d get my life together. I never ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself with what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. Then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television,” Gadd said.

Baby Reindeer took home the top Limited or Anthology Series prize in a category that also included Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie were Matt Bomer, Jon Hamm, Tom Hollander and Andrew Scott. In the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, the other nominees included Brie Larson, Juno Temple, Sofia Vergara and Naomi Watts.

Marvel’s most profitable superheroes, ranked
“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

With Deadpool & Wolverine giving both heroes a billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, the online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus took a deep dive into which of its heroes have been the most profitable.

The company looked at box office receipts and also available merchandise on the Disney Store and Marvel’s official marketplace for Iron Man, Captain America and all their super-powered pals, grading each on a scale of 1 through 10.

Fittingly, billionaire playboy Tony Stark ended up on top.

Robert Downey Jr.’s run as Stark/Iron Man spans 10 films — including one cameo in 2009’s The Incredible Hulk — that earned more than $12 billion altogether. And the character’s merchandise sales make a mint, too.  

Coming in second was Spider-Man. Tom Holland‘s run as the webslinger spanned six films, including a trilogy of his own, earning $9.86 billion.  According to the analysis, Spidey leads the MCU in available merchandise, with 63 items available at those sites.

Third place belongs to Captain America. Chris Evans‘ run as the spangly hero generated $9.94 billion. 

Their fellow Avengers Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ranked fourth and fifth on the list.

ScarJo’s character made nine MCU appearances, raking in more than $10 billion worldwide. But while she only has three items for sale on those official sites, they have a high average selling price of $154 per item.

 Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has appeared in eight films that collectively earned a worldwide box office total of more than $10 billion, though his 15 available items average $45.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

