In brief: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ canceled and more

In brief: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ canceled and more

Max has canceled its Pretty Little Liars reboot after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin starred Good Witch‘s Bailee Madison as Imogen, described as “a true survivor” and the “final girl” to uncover the mystery of “A.” Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco also starred …

Kathryn Crosby, the actress and singer best known for her roles in films like The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Anatomy of a Murder, died Sept. 20 of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough, California, a representative for the Crosby family announced, according to Variety.  Crosby, the widow of singer/actor Bing Crosby, was 90. Kathryn was also a frequent guest on her husband’s Merrie Olde Christmas specials. Bing Crosby died in 1977 at the age of 74 …

When Hope Calls has gotten a season 2 pickup at Great American Country, according to Parade. Season 2 launched with a two-part Christmas special called When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas back in 2021, but since then its fate had been up in the air. The When Calls the Heart spinoff follows the lives of two sisters, Lillian and Grace –played respectively by Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon –separated as children following the death of their parents and reunited as adults.  When Hope Calls originally aired on the Hallmark Channel before moving to GAC …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

George Clooney takes a shot at Quentin Tarantino over his saying Clooney is “not a movie star”
George Clooney takes a shot at Quentin Tarantino over his saying Clooney is “not a movie star”
Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s hard to tell from a magazine interview how serious George Clooney was being, but in a new chat in GQ with his Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt, George has a few choice words for Quentin Tarantino.

According to Clooney, “Quentin said some s*** about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?'”

Clooney continues, “[Quentin] goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium?’ That’s kind of my whole f****** career.”

Pitt — who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood — had a laugh at the exchange, for the record. 

Clooney continues, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***.”

He did admit that his From Dusk Till Dawn co-star, and co-writer is great at what he does, adding, “But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

When Clooney noted he played Tarantino’s brother in the 1996 film, Pitt said, “Oh, that’s right. He was pretty good in it too.”

Clooney snarked, “He was okay in it.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeff Goldblum goes god mode as Zeus in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Kaos’
Jeff Goldblum goes god mode as Zeus in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Kaos’
Netflix

Jeff Goldblum is famously easygoing, but he’s anything but in the teaser for Kaos, Netflix’s forthcoming “fable.”

The present day-set show dips into ancient mythology, with Goldblum as a modern-day, vengeful Zeus.

“Humans, when they’re not scared, they’re not worshipping me,” he boasts, as he watches video footage of various disasters. 

The streaming service calls the show “an epic struggle between gods, humans and everything in between,” teasing humans who dare to defy the gods.

Of the rebels, Goldblum seethes, “I’m gonna wipe these f****** right off the face of the f****** earth.”

The series comes to Netflix on Aug. 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Angelina Jolie moved to tears by eight-minute standing O at Venice Film Festival for ‘Maria’
Angelina Jolie moved to tears by eight-minute standing O at Venice Film Festival for ‘Maria’
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie may be on track for a second, if the reaction from the crowd at Thursday’s Venice Film Festival to her premiere of Maria is any indication.

According to Variety, the crowd got on its feet and cheered for eight full minutes when the credits rolled on the film from Pablo Larraín; the biographical drama has Jolie playing legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

The trade reports Jolie wiped away tears and hugged the filmmakers at the Sala Grande Theatre, comparing her reaction to that of Brendan Fraser at the festival ahead of his 2023 Oscar win for the film he premiered there, The Whale.

Incidentally, Larraín directed Kristen Stewart in another biographical drama, the Princess Diana film Spencer, and she earned a Best Actress nomination for it in 2022.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jolie also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 1999’s drama Girl, Interrupted.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.