In brief: ‘Queer Eye’ season 9 gets a premiere date and more

The ninth season of Netflix’s Queer Eye, set in Las Vegas, will premiere December 11, the show announced on Instagram, along with a picture of the Fab Five posing around a giant slot machine. Queer Eye vets Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness return for the upcoming season, along with newcomer Jeremiah Brent, who’ll serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk

David Harris, best known for playing Cochise in the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, died Friday, Oct. 25 at his New York City home after he was diagnosed with cancer, his daughter Davina Harris tells The New York Times. He was 75. Harris’ other credits include the 1980 film Brubaker, as appearances on the TV shows MacGyver, Hill Street Blues, The Equalizer, ER, NYPD Blue and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Deadline reports former child star of Home Improvement Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested on a felony DUI charge for the second time year. He was booked Oct. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence and failing to produce a valid driver’s license, per Custer County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by the outlet. The charge follows his earlier DUI this year in his residence of La Quinta, California in February, according to People. Bryan has had a string of legal issues over the past several years, including an arrest for a domestic violence charge in 2023. Prior to that, he pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon …

Deadline is reporting that a defamation lawsuit centering on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated hit Baby Reindeer could have its day in court in May 2025.

A federal judge has set a trial date of May 6, 2025, in the $170 million suit against the streamer from Fiona Harvey, who claims the show’s stalker, Martha Scott, was based on her interactions with its creator, writer and star Richard Gadd.

As reported, Gadd claimed a chance meeting with Harvey at the pub where he worked led to her sending him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

In the series, Scott does the same to Gadd’s character, Donny, eventually leading to her being charged by police — something Harvey claims never happened in real life.

Gadd had previously said he’d testify against Harvey should the need arise, but insisted that his series “is not a documentary” and that “Martha Scott is not Fiona Harvey.”

He also said it was Harvey who outed herself, claiming she inspired the Martha character in an interview with Piers Morgan. In the same interview, she also denied sending Gadd “thousands” of messages — some of which Gadd attached to his formal statement as proof.

The trade notes there is a strong chance the matter will be settled before going in front of a jury.

Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer already won a pair of trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, and Gadd is nominated for Sunday night’s ceremony for both his writing and his performance in the Best Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actor categories.

His onscreen stalker, played by Jessica Gunning, snagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress, but it’s obvious she was never a Girl Scout. If she had been, she’d know not to eat strange fruit one comes across in the wild.

However, that’s apparently what she did, according to a video on Instagram.

On Monday, the avowed vegan star posted a video of a fruit she came across in a garden on a London street, saying, “OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” adding it looks like a “tomahto.”

“I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether it was a tomato. It’s definitely not because look at these leaves,” she said, aiming her phone camera through a fence.

Internet sleuths quickly identified the plant as a solanum pseudocapsicum, which bears the poisonous fruit known as the Jerusalem or Christmas cherry.

Silverstone later followed her post with another stating, “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

Apart from the potentially hazardous practice of eating strange fruit, others just thought it was rude. “[Y]ou think it’s respectful to take something out of someones [sic] garden without their consent?? Where are your manners?” one respondent griped.

Sebastian Stan is a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, in theaters Friday.

The film follows Trump’s journey to become the man we know him as today, through his beginnings as the protégé to cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

Stan told ABC Audio he researched the period in which Trump is not as well remembered to “try to kind of piece together what happened,” including the former president’s stint at military school and his early relationship with his father.

“You’re putting a puzzle together and you’re hopefully trying to do it in a way that people don’t expect or haven’t seen,” Stan said. “That meant looking at all of the things that we know so far and getting them aside to get to the truth.”

In order to play Cohn, Strong said he approached it like he approaches every job.

“This is probably a controversial statement, but I don’t see him as a villain,” Strong said. “I don’t really see anyone as a hero or a villain. I think that that’s a false dichotomy. He’s certainly complex, but I approach him the same way I approach any character I’ve ever played, and I’ve played people who people think are despicable and I’ve played people who people think are, you know, wonderful.”

With the presidential election looming, Stan says The Apprentice is worth watching.

“Coming at this from a human place and truly asking ourselves, ‘How do I instinctively feel about this person? Is this someone I trust? Is this someone I believe? Does it even matter?’ You know, I think there’s value in that, and there’s a lot at stake. And if we value truth and truly freedom, not convenient freedom, not selective freedom, then, yeah, I think it’s worth watching.”

