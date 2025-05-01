In brief: Quinta Brunson stars in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo and more

Quinta Brunson has set up shop in Studio 8H. The promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live episode has arrived, and it features Brunson pitching new sketch ideas based on the current Trump administration tariffs. One of her ideas involves cast member Heidi Gardner wearing a dress made out of toilet paper. Her catchphrase: “If there’s pee, it should be on me.” Benson Boone will be the musical guest on the episode, which airs May 3 …

Road House 2 has found its director. Guy Ritchie will direct the sequel film, Deadline reports. Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the movie, as he did in its predecessor, which was a reboot of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. The film will mark the third collaboration between Ritchie and Gyllenhaal …

The upcoming DC Studios film Sgt. Rock has been put on the back burner. Variety reports that the film, which was supposed to star Colin Farrell and be directed by Luca Guadagnino, is no longer in development at the studio due to complications in scheduling the exterior locations in the U.K. While the studio hopes to start the project back up in 2026, Guadagnino’s continued involvement with it seems to be up in the air …

In brief: Darren Aronofsky in talks to direct ‘Cujo’ remake for Netflix and more
The Buccaneers season 2 now has a release date. The second season of the Apple TV+ series will premiere on the streamer on June 18. First-look photos of the new season dropped on Tuesday, showing off new cast member Leighton Meester. Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse and Christina Hendricks star in the period drama, based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished novel of the same name …

The trailer for Jacob Elordi‘s latest TV series, The Narrow to the Deep North, has arrived. The show is based on Richard Flanagan‘s Booker Prize winner and comes to Prime Video on April 18. The show follows the story of Dorrigo Evans — showing his passionate affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp, and the years he spent as a surgeon and reluctant war hero …

Darren Aronofsky is in talks to direct the Cujo remake for Netflix, Variety reports. The film, which will be an adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel about a bloodthirsty pet dog, would mark the acclaimed director’s first time helming a film for a streaming service …

USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp
The U.S. Postal Service will honor the legendary Betty White with a new stamp commemorating the late actress and comedian’s “warmth, wit and charisma,” according to a Thursday press release.

The new stamp features White in a purple polka-dotted blouse against a violet-colored background. Her name is printed in white text underneath her portrait, and “FOREVER USA” is printed below her name in violet text.

The stamp will be a Forever stamp and sold in panes of 20. Forever stamps never expire and are equal in value to the price of 1-ounce First-Class Mail, which is currently valued at $0.73.

White, nicknamed the “First Lady of Television” and most known as one of the stars of the series The Golden Girls, appeared in dozens of radio programs, movies and TV shows throughout her life.

During her long career, which spanned 75 years, White was honored with eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, one Grammy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from her Hollywood career, White was also a staunch animal welfare advocate and published a book in 2011, Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, showcasing her lifelong love of animals. After her death in 2021, fans and animal rescue organizations came together to create the Betty White Challenge, which raised money for animal rescues and shelters.

White died of natural causes at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

The Postal Service will host a special event on March 27 to unveil the new stamp at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where White was a trustee, benefactor and volunteer.

In brief: ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 trailer and more
Nathan Fielder is back in the season 2 trailer for The Rehearsal. In the trailer for the new season, which premieres April 20 on HBO, Fielder once again helps ordinary people rehearse for some of their biggest life moments. Season 2 will consist of six episodes, all of which star and were written, directed and executive produced by Fielder …

Alec Baldwin has found his next project. The actor will star in the upcoming psychological drama The Cutting Room Floor, which is the debut feature film from Victoria DeMartin. He will act alongside Karen Allen and Michael Boatman in the film, which follows an aspiring film editor whose world is turned upside down when the film she is working on begins to mirror her real life. The movie is set to begin filming this summer …

The GOAT is in talks to be the lion. Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix. Deadline reports the talks are not yet at the offer stage. In C.S. Lewis‘ books, Aslan is a talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian. The character was created as an allegory for Jesus and is generally portrayed as male …

