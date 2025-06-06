In brief: ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ gets release date and more

Are you ready or not for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come? The theatrical release for the Searchlight film is set for April 10, 2026. The news was made official on social media Thursday. Samara Weaving reprises her role in the sequel, joined by Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood

Paige DeSorbo is saying goodbye to Summer House. The reality TV star announced she would not be returning to the series for its upcoming 10th season in a post shared to her Instagram Story. “I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” DeSorbo wrote. “You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories … But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.” …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars will spill all in the upcoming reunion special set for July 1 on Hulu. The Bachelor franchise alum Nick Viall will host the reunion, which will unpack the shocking end to season 2, and reunite the entire cast to talk about all the secrets and scandals, plus a surprise announcement …

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 gets release date on Netflix
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced the release date for season 2 of Nobody Wants This. The second season of the rom-com series arrives Oct. 23 on the streaming service.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are set to return as lovebirds Joanne and Noah in the second season, which has finished shooting. Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return for season 2 as Morgan and Sasha. They’re joined by newcomers Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Meester, who is married to Brody and co-starred with Bell in Gossip Girl, will guest star as Abby, Joanne’s nemesis from middle school. Fowler will play Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate, while Karpovsky recurs as Big Noah, a rabbi at Noah’s temple. Moayed plays Dr. Andy, a psychotherapist who is interested in Morgan.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed the courtship of the unlikely couple Joanne and Noah, an agnostic podcaster and a kindhearted rabbi.

Erin Foster created Nobody Wants This. She told Netflix the show will forever be a career highlight for her.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” Foster said.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ ﻿taps Ralph Fiennes as President Snow
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Hunger Games has found its next Coriolanus Snow for its forthcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

In a social media post Friday, the franchise revealed Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes as next in line to take on the role of the hard-hearted autocrat president of Panem. 

Fiennes follows in the footsteps of the late Donald Sutherland, who played President Snow starting in 2012 with the first film and in the corresponding three films. Tom Blyth played the character in the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

“We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena,” producer Nina Jacobson said in a statement. “Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler’s List. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

The announcement of President Snow follows Thursday’s reveal of American Born Chinese star Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12, as well as a host of other surprise castings shared as Instagram Reels on Lionsgate and The Hunger Games’ pages.

Also joining the cast for the fifth movie are Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse PlemonsMaya Hawke and Lili Taylor

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

‘Saturday Night Live’ to debut British version of the show in 2026
Will Heath/NBC

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

Saturday Night Live is set to launch its first-ever British edition of the series. In partnership with Sky, the NBC late-night sketch show will premiere Saturday Night Live U.K. in 2026, according to Sky News.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, will be an executive producer on the new version of the show as he continues to run the American version. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

British comedians will get the spotlight on this new show. While there are no announcements about its cast, hosts and premiere date at this time, those details can be expected in the coming months.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the chief executive of Sky Studios, said the network is thrilled to bring the late-night series across the pond.

“For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” Frot-Coutaz said. “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night.”

Saturday Night Live U.K. will air on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.

