In brief: ‘Rental Family’ trailer debuts and more

Lilo & Stitch are headed to Disney+. The live-action remake of the animated Disney film will arrive on the streaming service on Sept. 3. Disney made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram. “watch #LiloAndStitch at home with your ʻohana,” the caption reads …
The official trailer for season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys has arrived. The Netflix series returns for its second season on Aug. 28. The trailer finds Jackie looking for a fresh start in Silver Falls, but instead finding out that will be easier said than done …
Brendan Fraser stars in the trailer for the upcoming film Rental Family. The movie, which is set in Tokyo, finds an American actor struggling to find a purpose until he lands a gig playing stand-in roles for strangers. Rental Family arrives in theaters on Nov. 21 …
