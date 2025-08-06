In brief: ‘Rental Family’ trailer debuts and more

Lilo & Stitch are headed to Disney+. The live-action remake of the animated Disney film will arrive on the streaming service on Sept. 3. Disney made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram. “watch #LiloAndStitch at home with your ʻohana,” the caption reads …

The official trailer for season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys has arrived. The Netflix series returns for its second season on Aug. 28. The trailer finds Jackie looking for a fresh start in Silver Falls, but instead finding out that will be easier said than done …

Brendan Fraser stars in the trailer for the upcoming film Rental Family. The movie, which is set in Tokyo, finds an American actor struggling to find a purpose until he lands a gig playing stand-in roles for strangers. Rental Family arrives in theaters on Nov. 21 …

Peppa Pig is making her way to Netflix. New episodes of the children’s show will be available on the streaming platform, Netflix announced on Monday. Additionally, the service announced that it will be making a mobile game called World of Peppa Pig all about the eponymous 4-year-old piglet …

Get ready to watch Love Me at home. The Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun film will begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on June 16. The film follows a buoy and a satellite who meet online after humanity has gone extinct. The seemingly inanimate objects eventually take on the human forms of Stewart and Yeun, and learn about what it means to be alive and in love …

The latest Looney Tunes movie will stream on Max. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform on June 27. The film follows Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they become Earth’s only hope at saving humanity …

Scott Wolf confirms divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, an executive coach, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The Doc star and Party of Five alum confirmed the news in a statement to Good Morning America.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott Wolf said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Kellley Wolf shared news of the couple’s separation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” the 48-year-old wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she continued, before praising Scott Wolf as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.”

“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,” she added.

The former couple married in May 2004 and said they plan on co-parenting their three children, Jackson Wolf, 16, Miller Wolf, 12, and Lucy Wolf, 11.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,” Kelley Wolf wrote in her Instagram post. “My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox’s upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows “a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village,” according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026’s Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series’ 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

