In brief: ‘Ridiculousness’ canceled at MTV and more

MTV is parting ways with Ridiculousness. Variety reports that after 14 years and 46 seasons, the series has been canceled at the network. Rob Dyrdek hosts the comedy clip series, which will continue into 2026 with previously filmed new episodes, but will end after the conclusion of season 46. Ridiculousness is one of MTV’s longest-running shows with over 1,700 episodes. Reruns will continue to air on MTV, and select seasons will stream on Paramount+ …

Benicio Del Toro has found his next project. Deadline reports that the actor will star in the upcoming film Reenactment. Cameron Diaz is in talks to act alongside him in the film; plot details are being kept under wraps. Grant Singer wrote the film’s original screenplay and will direct …

Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton have joined the cast of One Night Only. Deadline reports the actors will join the previously announced cast members Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner in the film. The movie follows two strangers who try to find somebody to be intimate with during the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal …

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Chad Powers: Glen Powell stars in the new series about a football quarterback who reinvents himself.

Prime Video
Play DirtyMark Wahlberg robs the robbers in this new action-packed thriller film. 

Netflix
Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Explore the life and legacy of the titular serial killer in the new season of the Ryan Murphy series. 

Steve: Cillian Murphy is the headteacher of a last-chance reform school in the new film.

Movie theaters
The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in the new A24 film. 

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift‘s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by attending the limited-time theatrical event.  

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

George Clooney plays a famous movie star in ‘Jay Kelly’ teaser trailer
George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney stars in the official teaser trailer for Jay Kelly.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming dramatic comedy film on Tuesday. Noah Baumbach directed the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

The film follows a famous movie actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager as they go on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe. “Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind,” according to an official description from Netflix.

“You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it,” Clooney says as Jay in the trailer.

Adam Sandler co-stars alongside Clooney in Jay Kelly. The film’s ensemble also includes Laura DernBilly CrudupRiley KeoughAlba RohrwacherGreta GerwigIsla FisherLouis Partridge and Mortimer.

Sandler, who plays Jay Kelly’s manager, asks Clooney, “Are you running to something or from something?”

“Yes,” he responds.

Jay Kelly arrives in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Last Frontier: A U.S. marshal hunts for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness in this limited series.

Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10Keira Knightley stars in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware.

HBO, HBO Max
The Chair Company: Tim Robinson stars in the new comedy series from the creators of I Think You Should Leave.

Movie theaters
Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna in the new movie musical. 

Roofman: Channing Tatum plays a man who escapes prison and lives inside a Toys “R” Us in this new film.

Tron: Ares: The third film in the Tron franchise arrives and stars Jared Leto as an AI being. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

