In Brief: Robert Pattinson reteaming with Christopher Nolan, and more

In Brief: Robert Pattinson reteaming with Christopher Nolan, and more

Robert Pattinson is teaming up with his Tenet director Christopher Nolan again, according to Variety. The actor is reportedly joining the filmmaker’s secretive next project at Universal Pictures. The cast already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Storm Reid won’t be returning to Euphoria for season 3. The actress, who played Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character, Rue, confirmed the news to Rotten Tomatoes on the Governors Awards red carpet. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO,” she said. The third season is set to begin production in January …

Emily is heading back to Paris. According to Variety, the fifth season of the Lily Collins-starring Netflix series will begin filming in May. It will also partly shoot in Rome. Collins will return alongside co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays French chef Gabriel in the series …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards
Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards
ABC

On Wednesday, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society program announced its 2024 class of Sentinel Awards winners: TV shows “that inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

This year’s class includes ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez

The winners of the Norman Lear Center trophy will be honored at the official awards ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Laraine Newman on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.

Each of the shows were singled out for spotlighting various real-world issues. For example, The Morning Show was heralded for its depiction of abortion in the episode “The Kármán Line”; The Simpsons‘ “Night of the Living Wage” highlighted income disparity; mental health was center to Gen V‘s episode “#ThinkBrink.”

Newman said in a statement, “The Sentinel Awards celebrates the voices and stories that transcend TV and help shape our culture. Norman Lear’s work has touched countless lives, and I’m proud to celebrate the transformative impact of our craft.”

She added, “As we approach the November 5th election, it’s crucial to address the pressing issues facing voters, including significant topics like abortion, which will be honored for their portrayal onscreen at the Sentinel Awards. These narratives are more important now than ever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: FX drops ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ trailer and more
In brief: FX drops ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ trailer and more

FX has dropped the official trailer for the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi‘s film of the same name, follows a group of vampires — played by Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch — living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. What We Do in the Shadows returns Oct. 21 on FX and streams on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News …

Hulu has renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for an additional 20 epodes, according to Deadline. The series follows the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers,” led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, which “implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines,” per the streaming service. The new episodes are set to launch in the spring …

Ron Hale, the actor best known for his roles on the ABC soap operas General Hospital and Ryan’s Hope, died Aug. 27 in St. George, South Carolina, according to an obituary shared by a local funeral home. He was 78. A cause of death was not listed. In addition to his television credits, Hale appeared in a number of films, including 1976’s All the President’s Men

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At Ewan McGregor’s Walk of Fame induction, Hayden Christensen salutes “best Jedi Master ever”
At Ewan McGregor’s Walk of Fame induction, Hayden Christensen salutes “best Jedi Master ever”
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Ewan McGregor was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his Star Wars prequels and Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Hayden Christensen didn’t let a little dismembering stop him from praising his “dear friend.” 

Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker, the student of McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, recalled first meeting the Scottish actor and “coolest person on the planet” on the set of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

“[H]e exclaims my name with more enthusiasm than I think I’d ever heard it spoken with before,” Christensen reminisced. “He just gives me the biggest hug. Like, just the most disarmingly warm embrace.”

He “immediately” knew he was “meeting someone truly special … and that I was meeting a friend.” 

He deadpanned, “A friend who would later go on to chop off both my legs and leave me for dead on the side of a volcano, but I guess I kind of had that coming,” drawing a huge laugh from McGregor and the assembled crowd.

At the climax of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Kenobi dismembered Anakin in a lightsaber duel after his student turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader.

Christensen closed by calling McGregor the “best Jedi Master ever,” saying, “It’s been an honor and a thrill to get to work with you, and swing a lightsaber with you, and … call you my friend. I love you, brother.”

The pair embraced after the tribute.

McGregor said he was touched that his star — the 2,789th such plaque — was mere feet from that of another Star Wars legend. “I’m so moved that I’m close to my old friend Carrie Fisher,” he said. “That means a great deal to me too.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.