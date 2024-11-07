In brief: Samuel L. Jackson and others board action comedy ‘The Honest Liar’ and more

Samuel L. Jackson is set to star alongside singer/actress Andra Day and Emilia Perez actor Edgar Ramirez in the action comedy The Honest Liar, according to Deadline. Jackson will play “an award-winning actor tasked with teaching rookie undercover cops how to act like criminals so they can save their own lives when on the job,” per the outlet. Filming is set to start in early 2025 …

Squid Game breakout actress Hoyeon has been tapped to star opposite The Gentlemen‘s Theo James in The Hole, according to Variety. The story follows James as “a successful professor living abroad in South Korea, who is bedridden after a devastating car accident that killed his wife,” played by Hoyeon, per the entertainment publication. His Korean mother-in-law steps in to care for him, but his road to recovery is threatened when she learns the devastating truth behind Owen and his marriage to Sandy …

Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery is set to direct the comedy-horror film Haunted Heist, in which he’ll star opposite Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish, according to Deadline. The movie follows “four estranged friends” who “reunite at what appears to be a typical house,” though one is really there to steal an antique worth a fortune and needs the others’ help, per the outlet. They have bigger problems, however, as the house ends up being “straight up haunted” …

Ella Bleu Travolta releases song in tribute to late mom Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston, the late wife of John Travolta and the mother of their children, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and the late Jett, is memorialized in a new single and music video from her daughter. 

According to Ella Bleu’s reps, “Little bird” is a “deeply personal tribute” to the actress, who died of breast cancer at 57 in 2020.

Both the song and the video, which is made up of home video snippets and snapshots of Ella and her family over the years, “captures the tender bond she shared with her mother and honors the profound impact Kelly had on her life.”

The 24-year-old’s song, which is available for download on streaming platforms, is described as “a journey of finding yourself as a young person growing up in the public eye” and “a moving expression of love, loss, and remembrance.”

A-List management company head Peter Micelli on the reach of Netflix, success of the horror pic ‘Longlegs’
Netflix recently held a meeting with the top agents in Hollywood to discuss how stars are paid for their shows and myriad other important issues in the streaming-dominant present.

Peter Micelli, the co-founder of Range Media Partners, which boasts clients like Johnny Depp, Bradley Cooper and Anna Kendrick, among others, predicted the rise of streaming a decade ago and tells ABC Audio what he learned from the meeting.

“I was really quite pleased in terms of — to see what they’ve built to, you know, [to] understand that they’re now in 278 million homes globally, but approximately 600 million eyeballs. And you’re like, well it’s just a different platform because nobody can deliver that volume of eyeballs in one fell swoop.”

Micelli says it’s important for studios to find a balance between streaming content and movies released in theaters, as the hit Nicolas Cage film his company co-produced, Longlegs, was. 

The horror thriller made more than double its production budget on its opening weekend in July. Amid super-budgeted superhero summer fare, its box office take kept climbing, to more than $108 million.

“The idea of getting out of the house and having an experience … is something we have to nurture and create … and theaters do that,” he comments. 

“I think we’ve got to figure out the right alchemy of theater projects that will get people to want to be in a room with others, to watch and enjoy and feel the energy of it together,” he continues, saying the shared communal experience is “really good for culture.”

He enthuses, “The exciting thing about a Longlegs is it just proves when you do something good, people want to engage. … To make something great is so exceptional and it’s so exciting when that happens.”  

 

Samuel L. Jackson recites famous ‘Pulp Fiction’ verse in celebration of film’s 30th anniversary
Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of Pulp Fiction with a callback to a classic scene.

In an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film’s release, Jackson ripped through the Pulp Fiction version of the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie.

In the movie, Jackson delivers the now-famous passage as hitman Jules Winnfield, moments before he kills a thieving associate (Frank Whaley).

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17,” Jackson captioned. “HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

The Pulp Fiction actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue’s peak moments, including the famous “furious anger” section.

At the end of the film, Jackson recites the verse again, explaining that following a spiritual reawakening, he finds a different meaning.

1994’s Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, the screenplay of which netted him and Roger Avary an Academy Award. The quotable crime drama film also starred Bruce WillisUma Thurman and Ving Rhames, among others.

The movie hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994, and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.

By the way, in the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 exists, but Tarantino rewrote it for the movie. 

However, the “Ezekiel speech” was etched in pop culture history — in fact, it was literally etched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It can be seen on the headstone of the fake gravesite of Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

 

