In brief: Saoirse Ronan, Austin Butler to star in A24 love story and more

In brief: Saoirse Ronan, Austin Butler to star in A24 love story and more

Saoirse Ronan is joining forces with Austin Butler. Deadline reports that the actors will star in director Sean Durkin‘s latest film for A24. Titled Deep Cuts, the film will be based on Holly Brickley‘s debut novel of the same name. It’s a love story about two music-obsessed twenty-somethings who navigate their own ambitions and adulthood over the course of a decade. In addition to starring in the film, Ronan will produce …

The Hunger Games stage production finally has a debut date set. The stage play adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ novel, called The Hunger Games: On Stage, will premiere in a new in-the-round venue in London on Oct. 20. The production was adapted by Tony nominee Conor McPherson and is being directed by Matthew Dunster

Jamie Campbell Bower is leaving the town of Hawkins, Indiana, for Middle-earth. The Stranger Things actor has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as a series regular for the upcoming season 3. The news was confirmed after the show’s official X account reposted a Variety article about the news. Eddie Marsan also joins the show in a recurring role for season 3 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel
Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel
Touchstone/Getty Images

Another reunion for Romy and Michele is in the works, and actress Mira Sorvino says she and Lisa Kudrow are “pretty excited” about it.

Sorvino, who starred in the 1997 beloved film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with Kudrow, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a report that she and Kudrow are in “final talks” to star in the sequel. Good Morning America confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Alongside a screenshot of the report from The Hollywood Reporter, Sorvino wrote, “We’re pretty excited about it,” adding in the comments, “Michele, this is definitely the cutest we’ve ever looked!”

According to the report, Sorvino and Kudrow, who will reprise their roles as Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively, are also in final talks to serve as executive producers.

Tim Federle, who is known for directing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is slated to direct the highly anticipated film, with Emily in Paris showrunner Robin Schiff set to write the script.

Schiff originally penned the screenplay for the 1997 film.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion followed two best friends, Romy and Michele, who decide to create fake careers to impress former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic.

Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Elaine Hendrix, Julia Campbell and Justin Theroux also starred in the film.

Earlier this month, Kudrow talked about the film on The Drew Barrymore Show, and said that she and Sorvino were “as close as we have ever been” in terms of a sequel.

“There’s a script that’s really good,” Kudrow said. “Robin Schiff wrote it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Barbara Nitke/Max

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Thirty years later, Friends is still there for you.

The NBC sitcom Friends celebrated the 30th anniversary of its premiere episode in 2024. In honor of the milestone, Max is releasing a four-part Friends fan trivia special hosted by Whitney Cummings.

The show, called Fast Friends, premieres Thursday, and Cummings told ABC Audio it’s special to be a part of something that is fun to watch.

“Everyone’s arguing about everything at this point. No one agrees on anything. I think the one thing we can all agree on as a species is that Friends is a great show,” Cummings said. “It is so cool to be a part of something that is, like, uniting people and not dividing people.”

Contestants compete for the title of Ultimate Fast Friends Champion on the show, which was filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, the tourist attraction in New York that recreated all the iconic sets from the show.

“I thought I had a pretty encyclopedic knowledge of Friends until I met these contestants. These contestants are not messing around,” Cummings said. “In Friends lingo, I’ll just say they never took a break from watching Friends.”

A celebration of the beloved show would not be complete without a familiar face. Luckily Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, appears in episode 2 of Fast Friends. She also happens to be Cummings’ favorite Friends character.

“I love Janice. She is who made me think I could be on television, because she’s loud and abrasive and, you know, kind of obnoxious,” Cummings said. “So, she’s kind of my north star … just like unapologetically loud and, you know, intense and has an annoying laugh. My brand as well.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Benji Madden gushes over Cameron Diaz in 10th anniversary tribute: ‘My QUEEN’
Benji Madden gushes over Cameron Diaz in 10th anniversary tribute: ‘My QUEEN’
Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Netflix

Benji Madden is proving he’s his wife Cameron Diaz‘s biggest fan.

The Good Charlotte singer took to Instagram on Friday to not only mark his and Diaz’s recent 10th wedding anniversary but to praise her return to the big screen in Back in Action as well.

“This is my QUEEN,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover.”

Of their decade of marriage, which they reached on Jan. 5, Madden said “every year only gets more fulfilling.”

“It’s special,” he continued. “Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die.”

Madden expressed his gratitude for his “beautiful life” with Diaz, which includes their two children, and hinted at “ANOTHER MILESTONE” in their lives.

“We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!!” he gushed.

Back in Action, an action-comedy starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx, marks Diaz’s return to acting after more than a decade away, with her most recent film being 2014’s Annie remake.

Back in Action is streaming now on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.