In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more

Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

Reese Witherspoon announced Thursday that Lexi Minetree has been cast as young Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

Witherspoon, who originated the role in the Legally Blonde films released in 2001 and 2003, shared a video to Instagram of her revealing the news to Minetree.

“Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about, and we had to make a really hard decision the other day,” Witherspoon tells Minetree in the video. “And we wanted to tell you in person, because you’ve just worked really hard, and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore — because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods.”

Minetree, through tears, asks Witherspoon for a hug and the two embrace before calling Minetree’s mother.

“Y’all sound exactly alike,” Minetree’s mom says after they tell her the news.

“Isn’t it crazy? When I saw her tape I was like, ‘Are we the same person?’ This is so weird,” Witherspoon responds.

In a post on her Instagram page, Minetree wrote that her “brain is going nuts” over the news and went on to thank Witherspoon for “handing me down Elle Woods.”

“I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands,” she added. “P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that.”

Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation in May 2024 that it had ordered a Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, from Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.

According to the streamer, the series, which was created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Woods during her high school years “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Witherspoon will also act as an executive producer.

Tom Holland’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ film gets title and release date
Tom Holland’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ film gets title and release date
The adventures of Peter Parker continue, with the new Spider-Man film officially getting a title and release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will serve as the title for the forthcoming project slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, Sony announced Monday.

The announcement first came by way of CinemaCon, with star Tom Holland sending in a video for the big reveal, according to Variety.

“I know we left you with a massive cliff-hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say,” Holland said, according to Variety.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In addition to the title and release date news for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony has announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the latest film in the Spider-Verse franchise, will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

‘SNL 50’ special adds Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and more returning cast members
‘SNL 50’ special adds Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and more returning cast members
Many familiar faces are returning to Studio 8H.

A star-studded group of former Saturday Night Live cast members is set to participate in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Current cast member Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history, will also appear during the special.

NBC previously announced the celebrities who will make appearances during the show, including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

The live three-hour special will telecast from 30 Rockefeller Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock.

