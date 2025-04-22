In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Paley Center for Media is set to recognize Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter and ABC’s Good Morning America with its esteemed Paley Honors Award.

The award “recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence,” according to the Paley Center’s website.

Carter’s portrayal of the legendary DC Comics superhero in Wonder Woman is being honored 50 years after the series’ debut.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter’s groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences,” the Paley Center website reads.

The website states that the show’s central themes represented a “powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world.”

GMA is also being honored for its 50th anniversary, with the announcement describing the show as “a beloved morning institution.”

“As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media,” the announcement says.

The cultural institution also plans to honor Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, and filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary.

The group of honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in May.

