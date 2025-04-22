In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more

In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more

Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary
Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Paley Center for Media is set to recognize Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter and ABC’s Good Morning America with its esteemed Paley Honors Award.

The award “recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence,” according to the Paley Center’s website.

Carter’s portrayal of the legendary DC Comics superhero in Wonder Woman is being honored 50 years after the series’ debut.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter’s groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences,” the Paley Center website reads.

The website states that the show’s central themes represented a “powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world.”

GMA is also being honored for its 50th anniversary, with the announcement describing the show as “a beloved morning institution.”

“As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media,” the announcement says.

The cultural institution also plans to honor Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, and filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary.

The group of honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daisy Ridley on playing Rey in upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie: ‘It’s very exciting’
Daisy Ridley on playing Rey in upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie: ‘It’s very exciting’
Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley is opening up about the upcoming Star Wars film centered on her character, Rey.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Ridley said she was thrilled to be returning to the character she played in all three Star Wars sequels — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

“She’s someone I have been so thrilled to play over the last three films,” Ridley said. “It really had to mean something and feel important to continue to tell her story. And I feel like we are in the process of doing that. So it’s very exciting.”

The upcoming film, which currently has the working title Star Wars: New Jedi Order, was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023. The current premise finds Ridley’s Rey overseeing a new class of Jedi knights.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order will also mark a milestone for the franchise. Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the film, making her the first woman to helm a Star Wars movie.

Ridley expressed her excitement over Obaid-Chinoy getting to tell the next chapter of Rey’s story.

“I think Sharmeen is going to take an amazing amount of care with her,” Ridley said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ gets a streaming date, ‘Eddington’ trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ gets a streaming date, ‘Eddington’ trailer, and more

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy is set to star opposite Tom Cruise in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s untitled upcoming film. D’Arcy confirmed the news to Deadline, saying in a statement, “I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege.” The film is set to premiere Oct. 2, 2026 …

The Oscar-winning film The Brutalist is set to stream on Max starting May 16 and will air on HBO linear May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The film follows the story of an architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America to start a new life. It won three Oscars earlier this year, including best actor for star Adrien Brody 

Ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, a teaser trailer has been released for Ari Aster‘s new film, Eddington. The film takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and stars Joaquin Phoenix as a small-town sheriff in Eddington, New Mexico, engaged in a standoff with the town’s mayor, played by Pedro Pascal. It does not yet have a release date …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.