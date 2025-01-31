In brief: Scott Foley joins cast of ‘Scream 7’ and more

In brief: Scott Foley joins cast of ‘Scream 7’ and more

Scott Foley is returning to the Scream-verse. The actor has joined the cast of Scream 7, Deadline reports. This marks his return to the franchise, as he previously played Roman Bridger, the half-brother of Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott. His character was killed at the end of Scream 3, after he was revealed to be the Ghostface Killer. There’s no word if Foley is to somehow reprise the same role in this sequel, or if he’s to play a brand-new character …

The Righteous Gemstones will premiere its fourth and final season on March 9, HBO has revealed. The Danny McBride-created, written and executive produced series about a world-famous televangelist family will put out its final nine episodes Sundays on HBO. It will also stream on Max. McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman and Tim Baltz star in the original comedy series …

The Apprentice is heading back to movie theaters. Deadline reports that the film, which picked up nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong at the 97th Academy Awards, will play in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Sacramento and New York just in time for awards voters and film fans to catch the flick on the big screen. Stan plays Donald Trump in the film, which follows the president’s early New York real estate days while he was being mentored by attorney Roy Cohn, played by Strong …

Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here’s your chance. 

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale‘s Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop. 

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque. 

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren’t street legal.

That said, it’s pretty safe to assume that unless you’re “pancaking cop cars” as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you’ve got 3 million bucks to spare. 

Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson‘s recent social media post.

The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.

“The giving season,” Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the 2011 film Soul Surfer, captioned the post.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves that seemingly contain some of the actor’s awards he’s won throughout his career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and a Grammy.

Nicholson’s most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson — who channeled his dad’s haunting The Shining performance in the 2024 film Smile 2 — with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.

‘Full House’ alum Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘My own personal battle’
Good Morning America

Full House alum Dave Coulier announced on the newest episode of his podcast Full House Rewind that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I’ve often worn many hats in my life and career, and today I’m wearing this hat for another reason,” he said at the top of the Nov. 13 episode. He called the diagnosis a “big surprise.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Coulier said “this has all happened to me very quickly,” and revealed he’s already going through chemotherapy and made the decision to shave his head as a “preemptive strike” rather than wait for his hair to fall out.

“This is my own personal battle. So why talk about this on Full House Rewind?” he said. “Well, because cancer has affected nearly all of us.”

Coulier went on to share how the women in his life he has lost to cancer — his sister, his niece and his mother — have inspired him to fight the disease.

“I saw what they went through, and if I can be even half as strong as they were during their battles, I’m going to put up a pretty good fight,” he said.

Coulier also encouraged his fans to get screened.

“Early detection can mean all the difference in the world,” he said. “And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I’m on is all going to be worth it, because there’s a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to.”

