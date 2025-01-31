In brief: Scott Foley joins cast of ‘Scream 7’ and more

Scott Foley is returning to the Scream-verse. The actor has joined the cast of Scream 7, Deadline reports. This marks his return to the franchise, as he previously played Roman Bridger, the half-brother of Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott. His character was killed at the end of Scream 3, after he was revealed to be the Ghostface Killer. There’s no word if Foley is to somehow reprise the same role in this sequel, or if he’s to play a brand-new character …

The Righteous Gemstones will premiere its fourth and final season on March 9, HBO has revealed. The Danny McBride-created, written and executive produced series about a world-famous televangelist family will put out its final nine episodes Sundays on HBO. It will also stream on Max. McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman and Tim Baltz star in the original comedy series …

The Apprentice is heading back to movie theaters. Deadline reports that the film, which picked up nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong at the 97th Academy Awards, will play in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Sacramento and New York just in time for awards voters and film fans to catch the flick on the big screen. Stan plays Donald Trump in the film, which follows the president’s early New York real estate days while he was being mentored by attorney Roy Cohn, played by Strong …

