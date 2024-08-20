In Brief: Second season sneak peek of ‘Bad Sisters’, and more

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season 2 of Sharon Horgan‘s dark comedy Bad Sisters. The new season will kick off with two episodes on Nov. 13. The series follows the Garveys — an Irish family with five sisters — portrayed by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast …

The Amber Ruffin Show‘s Amber Ruffin and Wet Hot American Summer‘s Michael Ian Black have been tapped for team captain roles on CNN’s American adaptation of the long-running BBC panel series Have I Got News for You. Ruffin and Black, along with host Roy Wood Jr., “will guide a rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events,” according to the cable news outlet. The 10-episode limited series will premiere Sept. 14 …

Michaela Coel, creator and star of HBO’s I May Destroy You, is reteaming with the premium cable channel for her next series, First Day on Earth. According to the show’s official logline, Coel will play British novelist Henri, whose “work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere.” She ends up taking a job in her parents’ homeland, Ghana, West Africa, where she tries to reconnect with her father and the country of her heritage. When things don’t go as planned, she’s forced to create a new sense of identity — “one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her.” Filming is scheduled to begin in 2025 …

 

Two doctors among the five people charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death
Perry in 2017 — Jason Laveris/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Five people — including two doctors — are now facing federal charges in connection with the 2023 ketamine death of Friends star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned.

The five in question have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a federal source.

The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but federal officials believe that at one point the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen” of Los Angeles, according to the federal source.

Two of the suspects identified in the indictment are Jasveen Sangha, allegedly known as “The Ketamine Queen,” and Salvador Plasencia, a licensed medical doctor known as “Dr. P.”

Their arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday, after a multiagency investigation.

The indictment alleges numerous interactions of sales from Plasencia to the co-conspirators. They allegedly used encrypted messaging and coded language referring to ketamine as “Dr. Pepper” to distribute their drugs, according to the indictment.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had high levels of ketamine in his blood, likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went underwater, according to the autopsy report.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy 1 1/2 weeks before his death. But the medical examiner wrote that the ketamine in his system at the time of death could not have been from that infusion therapy. His method of intake was listed in the report as unknown.

The autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In Brief: ‘Industry’ third season trailer drops, and more
HBO has dropped the official trailer for Industry‘s third season. The series, per HBO, “gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.” Season 3 will find Yasmin, Robert and Eric — played respectively by Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Ken Leung — “front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi,” a green tech energy company, led by Kit Harington‘s Sir Henry Muck. Meanwhile, Myha’la‘s Harper “is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig” — played by Sarah Goldberg. Industry season 3 launches Aug. 11 …  

A two-part documentary about comedy legend Mel Brooks is in the works from HBO Documentary Films and director Judd Apatow, the premium cable channel has announced. The doc is described as an “expansive yet intimate look at one of comedy’s most hilarious and influential minds, whose work has had audiences around the world laughing for more than 70 years.” Apatow said in a statement Wednesday, “I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks. This project is the dream of a lifetime.” …

The Bikeriders, which hit theaters in June and stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, will make its streaming debut on Peacock Aug. 9, and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 13, according to Variety. The film, based on Danny Lyon‘s 1998 book, takes place in the 1960s and follows a Chicago motorcycle club that turns into a criminal biker gang throughout the decade. Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, Emory Cohen and Norman Reedus also star …

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Futurama: Celebrate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary with 10 new episodes for season 12.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: If you missed the film in theaters this year, you’re in luck: you can now watch it at home.

Netflix
Unstable: Rob Lowe reteams with his son John Owen Lowe in season 2 of the comedy series.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: The bestselling book has been adapted into a new mystery series.

Apple TV+
Women in Blue: Learn the true story of Mexico’s first female police force in the new series.

Prime Video
Batman: Caped Crusader: A vigilante fights crime in Gotham City in the new animated series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

