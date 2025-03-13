In brief: Seth Green joins final season of ‘The Conners’ and more

Seth Green is joining The Conners family. The actor will be part of the show’s cast for its upcoming seventh and final season, according to Deadline. He’ll play a character named Chad, who is a new friend of Darlene’s. The two confide in each other and bond, perhaps a little too much. The Conners will begin airing its six-episode final season on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

Paramount+ has renewed Landman for a second season. The show, which comes from creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore. It follows an “upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” according to a press release …

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is making her way to TV. Hulu has announced a new unscripted series, which will be created and hosted by Cooper. Currently using the working title Overboard for Love, the show is a dating series set aboard a luxury yacht. Singles will mix, mingle and find love — but there’s a twist, as gaining access to the amenities on the ship will not be easy. “As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?” the show’s official logline reads … 

In brief: Apple TV+ announces free promotion weekend and more
The streaming service Apple TV+ will be available to use for free during a special promotion in January, Apple has announced. During the first weekend of January, from the 3rd to the 5th, Apple TV+ will be free on any device where it is available, to any person who has an Apple ID. The free promotion of the service, which usually costs $9.99 a month, will coincide with the ongoing season 2 of their sci-fi series Silo, as well as the recent season 2 finales of shows Bad Sisters and Shrinking

Wicked is defying gravity to fly all the way into homes for the new year. The film is now available to purchase or rent on all major digital platforms, and is filled with three hours of bonus content and commentaries. Among the exclusive bonus features in the digital release of Wicked: Part One are the sing-along version of the film, deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the film, and commentaries from director Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The Kardashians are coming back to Hulu this February. The teaser trailer for the sixth season of the reality show has arrived, showing off what’s been happening in the lives of the famous family. Season 6 arrives on Feb. 6, where “the Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones and new adventures,” according the season’s official logline. “With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.” … 
 

Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in ‘Clean Slate,’ but do they believe in one?
Amazon MGM Studios

George Wallace costars in a show called Clean Slate, but he also actually believes in one. Speaking to ABC Audio, he explains, “You can start over every day. You will have some situation[s] come up in your life that you say, ‘Okay…you know what? I think I was wrong.’ And then you can start and begin a new life, a new beginning.”

Laverne Cox also believes it’s possible, but she says the opposite can sometimes be true, noting social media can prevent one from starting over on a clean slate.

“In this internet age where people…read a headline and think they are the most educated people in the world. Everybody’s not willing to admit that they’re wrong,” she says, before breaking down the requirements for starting anew.

“The beginning part of the process is a vulnerability that is required. Brené Brown defines vulnerability as risk, uncertainty and emotional exposure…To be vulnerable is beautiful. It scares us but is necessary for us to have a clean slate to be able to truly start again. And it actually requires accountability,” she explains. “It requires us as adults to be accountable for our lives.” 

That vulnerability is also captured on their show, George and Laverne add.

Clean Slate captures the story of their characters, who play father-child duo Harry and Desiree. Desiree returns home a trans woman after 23 years of living in New York, triggering some soul searching as she works to repair her relationship with Harry.

All episodes of Clean Slate are streaming on Prime Video.

‘The Brutalist’ sparks backlash for use of AI, director Brady Corbet responds
A24

The Brady Corbet-directed awards contender The Brutalist is causing a stir after the film’s editor, Dávid Jancsó, revealed artificial intelligence was used to enhance the performances of the film’s stars, Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

While speaking with Red Shark News, Jancsó said the filmmakers used AI to change Brody and Jones’ Hungarian dialogue to make it sound more authentic.

“I am a native Hungarian speaker and I know that it is one of the most difficult languages to learn to pronounce,” Jancsó said. “If you’re coming from the Anglo-Saxon world certain sounds can be particularly hard to grasp.”

He continued by praising the actors’ performances, but saying the small tweaks were necessary to enhance some Hungarian vocal sounds.

“It is controversial in the industry to talk about AI, but it shouldn’t be,” Jancsó said. “We should be having a very open discussion about what tools AI can provide us with. There’s nothing in the film using AI that hasn’t been done before. It just makes the process a lot faster. We use AI to create these tiny little details that we didn’t have the money or the time to shoot.”

The revelation that AI was used has sparked outrage online. On Monday, Corbet issued a response to the backlash to Deadline.

“Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own. They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing ONLY, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed,” Corbet said. “This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

