In brief: ‘Sharknado 7’ coming in 2026 and more

The Conjuring: Last Rites is headed to HBO Max. The horror film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 21 before it premieres on HBO linear on Nov. 22. The movie stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy and had the largest global opening for a horror movie with $187 million worldwide …

A new Star Trek film seems to be in the works. Deadline reports that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are looking to write, produce and direct an original Star Trek movie for Paramount Pictures. While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say the film would be a completely new take on Star Trek and would not be connected to any film or TV series that came before it …

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s killer sharks flying through the sky … again. Variety reports that the seventh Sharknado film is on the way. The movie, called Sharknado Origins, will begin production later in 2025 with a summer 2026 release being eyed. Anthony Ferrante is set to return as its director while the cast will be announced at a later date …

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ego Nwodim exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Ego Nwodim during the ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch ‘Clothing Ad’ on May 3, 2025. (Caro Scarimbolo/NBC)

Another Saturday Night Live cast member is exiting the show.

Ego Nwodim has announced her decision to leave the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of its upcoming season 51. The comedian shared the decision to her Instagram on Friday.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL,” Nwodim wrote. “I am immensely grateful to Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.”

Nwodim said being on the stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center week after week “taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

“Now invite me to your weddings please!!!” she ended her statement.

Four other SNL cast members are also not returning for season 51. Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

New cast members include Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika SlowikowskaPlease Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show’s cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up, with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Many celebrities sent Nwodim love in the comment section of her announcement post. Former SNL cast member Cecily Strong wrote, “I just texted you but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and a total joy to get to work with you. One of the best to ever do it.” SNL cast member Chloe Fineman echoed that statement, writing, “One of the best to ever do it my friend. GOAT.”  

SNL season 51 premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?
Belly (Lola Tung) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ (Stephanie Branchu/Prime Video)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty is being turned into a movie.

The story of the Prime Video romantic drama series will continue past its series finale with a new feature film. It will be written and directed by Jenny Han, who also created the show and wrote the book trilogy that inspired it.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han says, referring to The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Isabel “Belly” Conklin. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung, and brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney﻿ and Gavin Casalegno. It premiered in 2022 and was originally announced to end with the final episode of season 3, which dropped Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez says Brett Goldstein was her favorite onscreen kiss
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of ‘Office Romance’ on April 7, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her favorite person to smooch on the big screen.

The actress and singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, where the host asked her to name her favorite person she has ever had to kiss for a movie.

“We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on,” Cohen said. “Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”

Lopez’s answer happened to be a much more recent smooch.

“I’m gonna say my favorite — I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser,” Lopez said.

Lopez stars alongside Goldstein in the upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance.

The Netflix film was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker.

Goldstein spoke to Netflix back in April about working on the project.

“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” Goldstein said. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez’s father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress’s onscreen father again in Office Romance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.