In brief: ‘Shrek 5’ casting, and more

In brief: ‘Shrek 5’ casting, and more

Shrek 5 has added two new cast members. DreamWorks announced in a post on the film’s official Instagram page Thursday that comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez and Superman and The Righteous Gemstones actor Skyler Gisondo had joined the movie. The two actors will voice Shrek and Fiona’s sons Fergus and Farkle, according to Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation’s parent company …

British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, has died at age 88, the Associated Press reported. His agents announced he died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset, England, surrounded by his family …

Pillion was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards in London Sunday, taking home four awards, including best British independent film. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. Best international independent film went to Joaquim Trier’s Sentimental Value

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tyler Perry donates nearly .4 million to organizations helping families impacted by reduced SNAP funding
Tyler Perry donates nearly $1.4 million to organizations helping families impacted by reduced SNAP funding
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon)

Tyler Perry is sharing the wealth with families who lost benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), ABC News has learned. He donated nearly $1.4 million to organizations, including Baby2Baby, Meal on Wheels Atlanta and Atlanta Food Bank, who are helping impacted families.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” Tyler says in a statement to People. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The SNAP program “provides food benefits to low-income families…so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being,” according to the official USDA website. With the government shutdown in place, the benefits were halted on Nov. 1, affecting nearly 42 million low-income Americans, according to ABC News

A federal judge had ordered the Trump administration pay and fully distribute the SNAP benefits for the month of November, but Trump sought to get the order blocked. The Trump administration asked the appeals court to make a decision by 4 p.m. ET Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner says he was ‘much more present’ filming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4
Jeremy Renner says he was ‘much more present’ filming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4
Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4. (Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown has returned for season 4.

Jeremy Renner once again stars as Mike McLusky, whose control over Kingstown is threatened in season 4 as he deals with the headstrong new warden Nina Hobbs, played by Edie Falco.

Renner spoke to ABC Audio about how filming season 4 was different from season 3, notably because he had recovered from his 2023 snow plow accident that broke over 30 of his bones and nearly cost him his life.

“I was awake for a lot of this season, you know. That’s the first part. Season 3 was a bit challenging, just energy level-wise, outside of just health,” Renner said. “I’m always dealing with recovery stuff, but it wasn’t as intense as it was for season 3. That was — I probably came back a little early on that one, but we still got that done.”

Renner said he was able to enjoy making season 4 a lot more than the third.

“And thank goodness, because there would have been a travesty if I was kind of half-in-the-bag in recovery and having Edie come around. So I’m glad I was really present. I was much more present and much more alert in my life, personality even. [It] wasn’t so much about recovery as much.”

Falco spoke about how Warden Hobbs holds her own against McLusky in season 4.

“They’re both used to being the head honcho, where in their communities it was without question who people go to when something needs to be handled. But when two of those alpha people meet each other, it’s gonna be nothing if not interesting,” Falco said. “There’s a lot of ways where it’s a constant fluctuation in their interactions throughout the season, which was really great fun.” 

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown debut Sundays on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Millie Bobby Brown says she ‘understood I was young’ when she got married
Millie Bobby Brown says she ‘understood I was young’ when she got married
Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’ fan screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown has made some rare comments regarding her decision to get married at age 20.

The actress spoke about her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in a new interview with British Vogue.

Brown, who wed Bongiovi in May 2024 before the pair celebrated with their families at a larger ceremony that October, told the outlet she understood she was getting married at a young age. She was 20 at the time, while Bongiovi was 22.

“I understood I was young — I know that,” Brown said.

The actress said at the time of their first wedding the couple had been together for almost three years.

“I truly just can’t say it enough: when you meet that person, you know it,” Brown said.

Bongiovi is the second-youngest son of Jon Bon Jovi. The couple became parents this summer when they adopted their daughter. They shared the news to social media in August.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the couple wrote at the time.

Brown also spoke about what it has been like to become a parent, calling it “a beautiful, amazing journey” and saying their daughter has “taught us so much already.”

“Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy,” Brown said.

She also revealed she has no plans to share her daughter’s name, hoping to keep her life private.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” Brown said. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.