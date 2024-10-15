In brief: ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer, ‘Poker Face’ season 2 guest stars and more

In brief: ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer, ‘Poker Face’ season 2 guest stars and more

You won’t have to wait much longer for more Silo. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series returns with its season 2 premiere on Nov. 15. The trailer for the upcoming season dropped on Monday, showing off the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth who live a mile deep underground protecting themselves from the toxic world outside …

Keira Knightley is an agent out for revenge in the upcoming spy thriller Black Doves. A first look at the project, including stills and a longer synopsis, was released on Monday. Set during Christmastime in London, Knightley plays a wife, mother and professional spy who sets out to avenge her lover after he is murdered. The new drama series debuts on Netflix Dec. 5 …

The comedy-mystery series Poker Face is getting a few more familiar faces added to its cast. John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson are joining the Peacock show as guest stars for its second season. While there aren’t any details about the characters they’ll play, they join a group of previously announced guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Cynthia Erivo and BJ Novak

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Screenwriters reveal Robert Downey Jr. said no to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Screenwriters reveal Robert Downey Jr. said no to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Marvel Studios

Of all the surprise cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, one that was supposed to happen didn’t: screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say Robert Downey Jr. turned the movie down.

A scene in the beginning of the movie has Ryan Reynolds‘ Wade Wilson interviewing to see if his alter ego Deadpool could join The Avengers.

To his disappointment, however, instead of meeting “the man” — aka Tony Stark aka Downey — Wade pleads his case to Jon Favreau‘s Happy Hogan, Stark’s longtime friend.

“He doesn’t do this kinda thing anymore,” Happy says. “Cameos?” Wade asks, nudging the fourth wall.

“Interviews,” Happy replies.

Reese tells IndieWire, “Ryan Reynolds wrote the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo.”

Wenick adds, “[W]e said, ‘No one says no to Ryan Reynolds,'” but ultimately, Downey did.

Fast-forward to now, and we know what Reese, Wernick and Reynolds didn’t at the time: Downey was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as Doctor Doom, not Tony Stark.

“It just didn’t make sense” for him to play Stark before the villain, Reese says.

The scene with only Favreau and Reynolds worked well, the writers agreed, as did their co-writer Reynolds, who recently called the Iron Man director “one of the greats.”

Ryan enthused, “[W]orking with Jon — who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire — was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes.”

Wernick said they also brainstormed that ALL of the Avengers would be there to reject Wade, “and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do,” but said they never actually wrote the scene.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez receives prestigious award from the French government
Selena Gomez receives prestigious award from the French government
Selena Gomez with Chevalier de L’Ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres medal; XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Selena Gomez is getting Oscar buzz for her role in the film Emilia Pérez, and she’s already won a few awards for the role. Now she’s added another one — from the French government.

Selena and her co-stars in the film were given an honor that translates to “Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.” It’s a medal presented by the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of the recipient’s “works in the artistic or literary field or by the contribution they have made to the influence of Arts and Letters in France and throughout the world.”

As for why the cast of a Spanish-language film received the award, Emilia Pérez was shot in Paris, and it was written and directed by a Frenchman, Jacques Audiard.

Selena posted footage of the medal ceremony on her Instagram.

Selena and the female cast members of Emilia Pérez previously collectively won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Menendez Brothers: Thirty years after the murders, the Menendez brothers tell their story in a new documentary film.

Outer Banks: The crew has got their gold, so now they’re causing trouble back at home. You can watch part 1 of season 4 now.

Hulu
Abbott Elementary: School’s back in session! Tune in to the season 4 premiere of the popular sitcom.

Prime Video
Citadel: Diana: The spinoff to the Prime Video series Citadel is here, and it’s set in Italy. You can binge the new action series now.

Starz
Sweetpea: Rhiannon has a hit list, and you better hope you’re not on it. Try out the killer new series.

Peacock
Teacup: A rural farm in Georgia faces a mysterious threat in the new horror series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.