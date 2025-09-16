In brief: ‘Smurfs’ gets Paramount+ release date and more

In brief: ‘Smurfs’ gets Paramount+ release date and more

The Smurfs are making their way to Paramount+. The family-friendly film Smurfs will be available to stream on the platform Tuesday. Rihanna stars as Smurfette in the animated film, which finds the crew on a rescue mission to save Papa Smurf after he is kidnapped by Razamel and Gargamel …

The Baby-Sitters Club is about to become a musical. Deadline reports that the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin is being developed into a stage musical with a book by The Devil Wears Prada scribe Kate Wetherhead, and music and lyrics by KPop Demon Hunters musician Mark Sonnenblick …

Lorne Michaels has commented on the Saturday Night Live cast changes for the upcoming season 51. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Michaels said, “The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it’s how it revives itself. It’s always hard when people leave but there’s a time for that and our audiences always stayed relatively young and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. And the people we’re bringing in I’m really excited about.” …

Hugh Laurie is Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.’ (Audible)

The voice cast for brand-new Harry Potter audiobooks has been revealed.

Pottermore Publishing and Audible announced the new voice cast for the upcoming, brand-new productions of J.K. Rowling‘s novels, which are being billed as Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Hugh Laurie has been cast as Albus Dumbledore while Matthew Macfadyen will be the voice of Lord Voldemort.

Additionally, Riz Ahmed will be the voice of Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez will play Professor McGonagall and Cush Jumbo will serve as the book’s narrator.

As for the golden trio, Frankie TreadawayMax Lester and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the first three audiobooks. Stanton also portrays Hermione in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series.

Jaxon KnopfRhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will then take over the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione in audiobook four as the characters grow up. They’ll remain the voices of the golden trio through the series’ conclusion.

“I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible,” Laurie said in a press release. “I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard HarrisMichael GambonJude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby star in Ron Howard’s film ‘Eden.’ (Jasin Boland)

The shocking true story of a group of outsiders who abandoned civilization to live on a remote island comes to life in Eden.

Ron Howard directed the new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, and he says the idea for it first came about 15 years ago.

“I was on a family vacation in the Galápagos, which had been one of those bucket list items from childhood,” Howard told ABC Audio.

His daughter Bryce Dallas Howard joined him on the once-in-a-lifetime trip. There, the pair learned about Dr. Friedrich Ritter, the Wittmers and the other real-life European settlers who lived on Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, in the 1920s. 

“We went to the museum of the Galápagos and one whole room was dedicated to this group of people and this true crime thriller that emerged from their adventures. Bryce immediately said, ‘I think this is a movie.’ And I said, ‘I think it might be, too.’ And I started doing the research,” Howard said.

The rest of their Galápagos trip was spent learning as much as they could. The idea stayed with Howard, evolving to the point where he felt it was time to finally make this movie.

“You can’t write this sort of thing,” Howard said of the true story, which has a star-studded cast including Jude LawSydney SweeneyAna de Armas and Vanessa Kirby.

“You had to love it and be sort of creatively committed to the idea of bringing these kinds of characters to the screen, because things get pretty radical and pretty extreme, and they had to be ready to go there,” Howard said of his cast. “They really did. And they brought so much nuance and depth and emotion to the process that I was really moved and thrilled by the collaboration. It meant a lot to me.”

Lionsgate

Taron Egerton is a father on the run in the new film She Rides Shotgun.

The Lionsgate movie, which arrives in theaters Friday, is something Egerton is “enormously proud of.” He plays Nate, who takes his daughter, Polly, on a thrilling road trip across New Mexico as he tries to escape his past.

“Nate is this totally flawed, imperfect man who’s clearly made a long list of terrible life decisions,” Egerton told ABC Audio. “There’s moments in the film where he does things that you go, ‘Oh my God, who is this man and what is he capable of?’ But, like so many things in life, the first appearance of something, or the outer appearance of something, belies a character who’s actually a good person who’s trying to do the right thing. And I love him for that. I love him for his flaws.”

Eleven-year-old Ana Sophia Heger stars alongside Egerton as Polly in the film. The duo are onscreen together for most of the movie’s runtime, and Egerton says the young actress is “such an emotionally intelligent kid” with a true desire to express.

In real life, Egerton says Ana Sophia is “enormously close with her dad,” actor Rene Heger. This allowed her to relate “to the character and the situation and the world” of the film.

Egerton said it was “an absolutely extraordinary privilege” to share the screen with Heger.

“It’s without a doubt the most tender relationship I’ve had with another actor,” Egerton said. “I’m as proud of her and I am as proud of the film as I am anything else I’ve made.”

