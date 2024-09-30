In brief: ‘SNL’ kicks off 50th season with star-studded open and more
Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th season with a star-studded cold open that featured SNL alum Maya Rudolph reprising her Vice President Kamala Harris, joined by fellow SNL vets Andy Samberg and Dana Carvey, playing second gentleman Doug Emhoff and President Joe Biden, respectively. Comedian Jim Gaffigan was tapped to play Harris’ running mate Tim Walz. Current SNL cast member James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump, with Bowen Yang taking on the role of Trump’s running mate JD Vance. Hacks‘ Jean Smart hosted the season 50 premiere and Jelly Roll was the musical guest …
Days of Our Lives actor Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black on the long-running soap opera, has died at the age of 70 due to pancreatic cancer, his family shared Saturday on the show’s official Instagram. “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones,” the statement read in part. Hogestyn was a minor league baseball player before joining the soap in 1986 …
John Ashton, the actor best known for his role as John Taggart in the Beverly Hills Cop film series, “passed away peacefully” in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sept. 26, his rep confirmed in a statement obtained by Good Morning America. He was 76. Ashton’s other film roles include Midnight Run, alongside Robert De Niro, as well as Little Big League, Some Kind of Wonderful and She’s Having a Baby …
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:
Love Island USA (Peacock) This season’s champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. “I just asked her out yall she said yes,” Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, “Somebody help me.”
Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island’s Connor Newsum. “Was I on a date?” she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey(Bravo) Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband’s ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband’s ex was speaking to her rivals and she’s fine it. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.
RuPaul’s Drag Race(MTV) Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she’s polyamorous and loving it. “I have three partners!” she says. “I have two partners and someone else I’m dating.”
Prime Video just dropped an action-packed trailer to Citadel: Diana, the Italian-language spin-off of Joe and Anthony Russo‘s spy series.
While the original series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden — and its second season will also star What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry — Diana stars Matilda De Angelis.
Citadel: Diana, like the Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny and the flagship show, centers on the titular spy agency, which was scattered by a rival one, Manticore.
In Diana, De Angelis’ title character, a former Citadel agent, “is alone trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore” and “finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever” — but she has to trust “an unlikely ally … the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization.”
Along the way, she’ll hunt the people who murdered her family and tackle a multinational cabal of arms dealers developing bleeding-edge weapons of war.
The actress goes full-on John Wick in the trailer, which features car chases, gunplay and a show-stopping chase using zip lines over European locations.
Back in June, Sir Ian McKellen seemed to downplay a fall off a London stage during a performance of the Shakespeare adaptation Player Kings. A statement at the time said he was in good spirits and would make a speedy recovery. But now, several months later, McKellen reveals the whole thing was pretty scary.
“Apparently, I’m told by the company manager who’s holding my head as I lay on the floor, I said to her, ‘I’ve broken my neck. I’m dying,'” McKellen told ABC Audio in an interview from his home in London. “Now, I don’t remember saying that, but I must have felt it.”
He says he’s fine now, after fracturing his wrist and hurting his back, crediting the fat suit he was wearing in order to play rotund Knight John Falstaff with protecting his ribs and hips in the fall. And while physically he’s almost completely back to normal, the mental effects linger.
“I’m left with some disappointment,” McKellen confesses. “I’m ashamed that I didn’t complete — you know, my pride was bruised. How could this happen to me?” he asks with a chuckle. “And I suspect that although physically I’m healing, I wonder whether deep down there’s something mental or emotional that was jolted that needs to be attended to. And I’m attending to it by not working at the moment and resting.”
McKellen appears to be in a reflective mood as he discusses the fall, and his new film The Critic, in which he plays a prominent 1930s London theater critic named Jimmy Erskine, a once feared and respected tastemaker trying to recapture his glory days. Reviews, McKellen reveals, are a necessary evil for actors.
“We are seeking for approval. And we’re probably rather pathetic people who need that approval. We’re not confident enough of ourselves. So if you get a good review — oh, it’s an added pleasure. And if you get a bad review, it can be very hurtful,” McKellen admits.
And although he hasn’t been on the receiving end of a lot of bad reviews, the ones he has had are seared in his brain. Take for instance his turn in a Bernard Shaw revival in London’s West End when he was much younger. He starred in the play alongside a pre-Dame Judi Dench and recalls how he overheard a few fellow actors discussing his performance one night at a restaurant.
“One of them was going on and on and on about how dreadful I’d been. And I was typical of these modern young actors, using my voice in the wrong way and drawing attention to myself. And he just simply hadn’t enjoyed it.” McKellen says he laughed off the criticism, but the next night onstage it crept into his consciousness. “And as I looked into the audience talking away, I suddenly thought, ‘My God, every single person in this audience agrees with that actor that I heard last night. They all think I’m rubbish. I shouldn’t be here.’” He says he froze, forgot his lines and Dench had to rescue him.
Still, he swears if there’s a bad review out there, he’s going to read it. “I like to know. If people haven’t enjoyed the film of Cats I’d like to know about it.” 2019’s film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical Cats was savaged by critics, probably the worst-reviewed film McKellen has ever been in. McKellen didn’t get the blame, though. His portrayal of Gus the Theater Cat was mostly praised. And he may be returning to a role that garnered him some of the most praise of his film career: the mighty wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings movies.
“There are going to be a couple of more films, I think, with some of the same characters in it. And I’ve been asked to stand by,” McKellen says. “But there’s no script that I read, and no date. All I can say, as far as I’m concerned, they better be quick.”
Quick, because at 85 years old, McKellen isn’t sure how much time he has left. “I’m rather living a year at a time, rather than two or three years at a time,” he says.
Gandalf is a part of his legacy, so if he can, he’s going to go to New Zealand and put on the robes. Legacy is a theme in The Critic, as well. In his downtime, legacy and what’s next are things McKellen has been thinking about a lot. He remembers going to visit a friend in the hospital, a friend who was dying, and asking him what he was thinking about as his life neared the end.
“And he said, ‘I don’t want to miss anything.’ And that’s rather my view,” McKellen says wistfully. He wants to know what’s going to happen. “How is AI going to really take over? I mean, what is life going to be like? When is the world going to settle down? Is the world going to survive? I won’t know. I won’t know. And I suppose I won’t care because I won’t exist.”