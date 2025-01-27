In brief: Sofia Carson, Noah Centineo named Screen Actors Guild Awards ambassadors and more
Bradley Whitford is reuniting with Allison Janney at the White House. The former The West Wing costars will come together for another political drama series as Whitford joins the cast of The Diplomat for season 3. Whitford will play the First Gentleman to Janney’s president on the series, Deadline reports, though Netflix refused to comment on the casting news. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star in the show, which is currently in production on the new season …
It looks like Kaitlyn Dever will join the cast of the upcoming Godzilla x Kong sequel. Deadline reports that she’s in talks to be the human co-star among the titans in the upcoming chapter in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Grant Sputore will direct the film, which was written by Dave Callaham, and is described to be a continuation of the franchise that centers Godzilla, Kong and the other titans …
Sofia Carson and Noah Centineo are the ambassadors for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the guild has announced. They were selected to be ambassadors for exemplifying “the utmost values of the profession” and for being “positive role models for the next generation of performers,” according to the guild. The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, only on Netflix …
Essence Atkins stars on the new sitcom Poppa’s House with Damon Wayans Sr. and his namesake son, Damon Wayans Jr. As one would imagine, her experience working with the comedians on set has been nothing short of laughter.
“It’s fun. We laugh all day. We try to make each other laugh all day. We are constantly kind of mining for what is funny and trying things. And sometimes they work and sometimes we know they don’t,” she tells ABC Audio. “We make fun of ourselves, but it’s such a playful atmosphere.”
This energy permeates across the screen to viewers, as she says the show is for “people who want to laugh” and “people who feel like the world is worlding and … need to laugh.“
“You can look forward to laughter — real laughter, like, out loud, not where you’re just like, ‘Oh that’s funny,’ but like, you actually are laughing,” Essence says of Poppa’s House. “And I think you can look forward to stories that you will find a point of view that you connect with.”
She adds the show is also for “people who grew up with the classic sitcoms and loved them because we definitely have a throwback kind of feel.”
“I think if you loved My Wife and Kids, or if you loved Half & Half or if you loved Girlfriends or if you loved The Wayans Bros. or if you loved, you know, even Friends … or Living Single. I think that the elements are there,” Essence says. “But in addition to that, you have something that’s unique to the show, which is that you have a real-life father and son playing father and son.”
Poppa’s House airs Mondays on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show’s highlights:
Shōgun, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez win big It was a big night for the FX and Hulu series Shōgun, which won all four of the Golden Globes it was nominated for: best TV series (drama), best performance by a male actor in a TV series (drama) for Hiroyuki Sanada, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Tadanobu Asano and best performance by a female actor in a TV series (drama) for Anna Sawai.
The Brutalist picked up three wins, including best motion picture (drama), best director for Brady Corbet and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture for Adrien Brody. In his speech, Brody said the film’s story is similar to his mother’s and his ancestors’. “I owe so much to my mother and my grandparents for their sacrifice, and although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced, and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country, I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice,” Brody said.
Emilia Pérez came away from the evening with wins for best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Zoe Saldaña, best motion picture (non-English language) and best original song. Saldaña celebrated her win, the first of the night and her first-ever Golden Globe, by saying her heart was full of gratitude. “I know this is competition, but all that I have witnessed tonight is us showing up for each other, and it’s just so beautiful,” she said.
Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts The evening’s host, Nikki Glaser, began her monologue by welcoming everyone to “Ozempic’s biggest night.” After mentioning the viral holding space meme from Wicked‘s press tour, Glaser told Zendaya she was incredible in Dune: Part 2, before saying her film Challengers “was more sexually charged than Diddy‘s credit card.” She also made sure to roast Timothée Chalamet‘s facial hair, after telling him he gave a great performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” Glaser said.
Cute couples, family plus-ones hit red carpet Was that Blair Waldorf with Seth Cohen? Yes, yes it was. Nominee Adam Brody brought his wife, Leighton Meester, as his date to the awards ceremony. Timothée Chalamet also brought a famous plus-one — his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who sat next to him during the live broadcast. Ariana Grande was accompanied by her mother, Joan Grande, as her date for the evening, while GlenPowell brought both his parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, whom he posed with on the red carpet.
Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe The Substance actress Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her leading role in the horror film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). “I’ve been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” Moore said. “Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress,’ and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”
Came all this way, had to explain, now that he’s a Funko.
Here’s one for the terminally online — Funko Pop has announced it’s releasing a figure of Marcello Hernández‘s viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo.
“He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo,” the item’s description reads. “This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!”
The character made his SNL debut on season 50’s Oct. 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande. In the sketch “Bridesmaid Speech,” a group of bridesmaids sing about their wild bachelorette trip to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso.” Throughout the song, it’s revealed that the bride cheated on her husband with a man named Domingo.
Domingo then appears to sing his own verse. “Hey Matt, came all this way/ Had to explain, direct from Domingo/ Kelsey’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But we did hook up though,” Hernandez sang.
SNL‘s video of the sketch has over 13 million views on YouTube, with 15 million additional views on TikTok. It became a viral sensation, with Hernández even making an appearance at one of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concerts in costume as Domingo.
“Came all this way/ Had to explain/ Direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But I would hook up though,” he sang before Carpenter performed her hit “Juno.”
The Domingo Funko Pop is now available to preorder at Funko.com.