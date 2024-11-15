In brief: Sophie Turner circling ‘Tomb Raider’ series, and more

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is reportedly in talks to play Laura Croft in Prime Video’s series adaptation of the video game franchise Tomb Raider, according to Deadline. The series has been a pet project for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’ll write and executive produce the project. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” Waller-Bridge said back in May. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the titular character on the big screen …

Hoda Kotb, who announced back in September that she would be leaving NBC’s TODAY show, revealed on the Thursday episode that her last day will be Jan. 10. It was also announced that Craig Melvin will be taking over as Savannah Guthrie‘s co-host on Jan. 13. Melvin will continue to serve as a third-hour co-host alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. TODAY‘s fourth hour, which Kotb currently co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager, will become TODAY with Jenna & Friends starting Jan. 13. The show will feature a rotating cast of fill-in co-hosts until a permanent host is named …

Haley Lu Richardson has been tapped to star opposite Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, according to Variety. The series takes place in 1977 Moscow, centering on two “ponies,” or “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak. The pair “work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives,” per the streaming service …

Related Posts

Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more in ‘The Boroughs’, from the Duffer Bros.
The Duffer Bros. – Netflix

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have lined up some impressive names for the forthcoming sci-fi series they’re producing called The Boroughs.

Netflix has tapped Oscar winner Geena Davis and nominee Alfre Woodard; Tony-winning Spider-Man baddie Alfred Molina; The Sinner Emmy nominee Bill Pullman; and Denis O’Hare from American Horror Story and Clarke Peters for the eight-episode series.

According to the streamer, they play residents of a seemingly picturesque New Mexico retirement community who “must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

The show was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, vets of the beloved Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

To the streamer’s blog, Tudum, the Duffers enthused, “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

76th Emmys: Liza Colón-Zayas, Elizabeth Debicki win in Supporting Actress categories
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Liza Colón-Zayas and Elizabeth Debicki won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards.

Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy for her role as Tina in the FX series The Bear, while Debicki was also awarded her first Emmy for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown.

The other nominees for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series were Carol Burnett, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Meryl Streep.

In the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, the other nominees included Christine Baranski, Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Lesley Manville, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor.

Rebel Wilson weds fiancée Ramona Agruma
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the author and actress.

On Rebel’s Instagram, she posted a photo from the event, with both women wearing gorgeous white bridal gowns, against a breathtaking postcard perfect location.

According to Us Weekly, the intimate affair included Wilson’s mom Sue Bownds, her sisters Annachi and Liberty Wilson, and her brother Ryan Ryot, along with some of the couples’ close friends.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and Agruma, 40, began dating in 2021 and went public with the romance in 2022, the same time Wilson came out as queer.

That same year, Wilson welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

The couple announced their engagement in 2023.

One of the first to salute the happy couple online was Rebel’s Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine, who enthused, “Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you!”

 

