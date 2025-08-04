In brief: ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ returning to theaters for 50th anniversary and more

In brief: ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ returning to theaters for 50th anniversary and more

It’s almost time to return to a galaxy far, far away. The original Star Wars film, A New Hope, is returning to movie theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Lucasfilm has made the announcement two years before the 50th anniversary of the classic film by George Lucas. “Star Wars: A New Hope returns to theaters April 2027 to celebrate 50 years of a galaxy far, far away,” Star Wars shared on its official Instagram …

A new Zoey Deutch rom-com is in the works, and this time it’s back at Netflix. The actress is teaming up with Nick Robinson to star in Voicemails for Isabelle. The film will be written and directed by Leah McKendrick and follows a woman who copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails where she talks about her life. When the phone number is reassigned without her realizing, an elusive real estate agent starts getting the confessional messages. Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr. and Ciara Bravo will also star in the film …

A musical about former President Barack Obama is coming to New York City. The show, which is called 44 — The Musical, is coming to play Off-Broadway in the big apple this fall, Deadline reports. According to the show’s website, the musical tells “the story of Obama you won’t read about in history books…because history books are now banned in most states.” …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Naked Gun’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Naked Gun’ official trailer and more

The official trailer for The Naked Gun has arrived. Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming reboot of the franchise on Monday. It finds Liam Neeson‘s character, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., following in his father’s footsteps. Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 1 …

Kevin Hart‘s upcoming Netflix comedy film 72 Hours has added brand-new members to its cast. The upcoming bachelor-party comedy, which also stars Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernández, has added Teyana Taylor, Zach Cherry, Ben Marshall and Sam Patterson to its cast. The film is about a 40-year-old executive who strives to save his career by joining a group of 20-somethings on a three-day bachelor party weekend …

Tucci in Italy has been renewed at Nat Geo. The travel series will return for season 2 on the network, Deadline reports. Season 2 will consist of five episodes where actor Stanley Tucci explores regions in Italy …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release
‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, it would seem celebrations are in order.

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons. In addition to the news that seasons 5 and 6 have been greenlit, the streaming platform announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026.

The announcement was made via a letter attributed to Lady Whistledown that the official Bridgerton account released on Instagram.

“Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information,” the letter reads. After sharing the big announcements, the letter ends with this sentence: “It would seem this author is going to be quite busy.”

Season 4 of Bridgerton will follow the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his romance with Sophie Beckett, played by Yerin Ha.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official synopsis.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also appear in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are executive producers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.