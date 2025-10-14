In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more

In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more

The Apple Original Films’ feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt‘s career …

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of “visitors” to appear …

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jeremy Allen White on finding a ‘tether’ to Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White on finding a ‘tether’ to Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios’ ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’. (Photo by Macall Polay © 2025 20th Century Studios)

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the new film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Bear star says he felt an early connection to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. 

On the red carpet for the New York Film Festival premiere of the movie, White told People that in talking to Springsteen about why they were making a film about this period of his life, The Boss was “so honest” and revealed something about what he was going through at the time that White could relate to.

“He talked to me about a panic attack he’d had, and he described it to me as in this moment he felt like he was like a voyeur in his own life,” White said. “He was an observer. He felt so outside of himself, and he told me that story, and that’s a feeling I’m familiar with.”

He added, “I think I’m always trying to find some presence in my own life, and I worked very hard at it every day. And when he told me that story and made me familiar with that feeling, I knew there was a tether that I could explore there.”

In other Deliver Me From Nowhere news … A new behind-the-scenes video of the making of the film has just been released. It includes footage of White as Springsteen shooting scenes in a studio, recording the Nebraska track “Atlantic City” and more. It also shows Springsteen on set.

Asked what he hopes moviegoers will take away from the film, White shares, “I hope people come away with the same thing people come away from his music, which is hope.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remembers Hulk Hogan, calling him ‘a childhood hero’
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remembers Hulk Hogan, calling him ‘a childhood hero’
Hulk Hogan and The Rock at Wrestlemania X8 (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is paying tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday, according to Clearwater, Florida, police and WWE. He was 71.

On Friday, Johnson, also a professional wrestler and actor, took to Instagram to remember Hogan, calling him “a childhood hero” to millions of little kids, including him.

Johnson also recalled the moment that Hogan gifted him a headband as a kid after Johnson had returned the one he caught from Hogan in the crowd at Madison Square Garden in 1984.

“You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband, and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again,” Johnson wrote. “You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift.”

He continued, “A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid’. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

Johnson also recalled the moment he faced off with Hogan at Wrestlemania X8 in 2002. While Johnson won the match and Hogan passed him the torch that night, the actor said that Hogan “drew the house.”

“You sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way to becoming the greatest of all time,” he said. “From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever, thank you for the house, brother… thank you, for the house.”

Johnson was among the many celebrities and figures in the wrestling world who shared tributes to Hogan on social media following Hogan’s death.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more

Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are back in the White House together in the official trailer for The Diplomat season 3. The West Wing costars play husband and wife in this new season, with Janney’s Grace Penn now president of the United States. Keri Russell stars alongside Rufus Sewell in season 3, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix …

The official trailer for Tim Robinson‘s new comedy, The Chair Company, has arrived. Robinson stars as Ron, who witnesses a big problem in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max show. The series, which comes from Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin, premieres on Oct. 12 …

It is almost time to say goodbye to Outlander. The eighth and final season teaser trailer for the fantasy romance series has arrived. Fans will be able to witness the conclusion to the long-running series in early 2026, STARZ has announced. Season 8 finds Jamie and Claire confronted with what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.