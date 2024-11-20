In brief: ‘Suits LA,’ ‘SNL 50th Anniversary’ get premiere dates, and more

Suits LA, has an official premiere date, as does Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special. NBC has announced that the Suits spinoff will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET starting Feb. 23. The show, starring Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt, will center on Amell’s Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. SNL, meanwhile, will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16. NBC’s complete fall lineup is available at nbcumv.com

Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey has been tapped to star in J.J. Abrams‘ upcoming movie opposite Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Abrams wrote the script for the yet-to-be-titled project, but further details are being kept under wraps. In addition to her role in Sex Education, Mackey played one of the Barbies in the billion-dollar-grossing 2023 film …

Jason Segel and Samara Weaving have just begun filming The Trip, a new thriller from The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone. The movie, according to Deadline, follows Segel and Weaving as “a dysfunctional couple who head to a remote cabin to ‘reconnect,’ but each has secret intentions to kill the other.” Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle and Keith Jardine also star …

Paramount+ with Showtime has set Feb. 14 as the premiere date for Yellowjackets‘ third season. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are among the adult cast, with Elijah Wood returning in a recurring role. Juliette Lewis, whose character was killed off at the end of season 2, will not be returning for the new season. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson. Joining the season 3 cast in guest roles are Hilary Swank and Joel McHale

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for The Studio, a new comedy series written, directed, executive produced and starring Seth Rogen, whose character, Matt, guides his “core team of infighting executives” in a battle with “narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films,” per the streaming service. “It’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.” The series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders, with guest a appearance from Bryan Cranston

While the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service is officially mum so far, The Hollywood Reporter says Juror #2, likely the final film from 94-year-old Clint Eastwood, will debut on Max around December. 

The straight-to-streaming moves made in the past by then-HBO Max were controversial in 2021 — when the studio’s entire lineup, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, debuted in theaters and on streaming on the same day. The strategy was both to build up the then-fledgling streaming service’s subscriber base and to service post-pandemic movie fans who were not ready to return to theaters. 

That said, some in the industry griped the move took a toll on the films’ box office potential.

However, the trade says the Hollywood icon gave his blessing to the release plan for the older-skewing courtroom drama that stars Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.

Juror #2 has already had a limited theatrical release so that it can qualify for Oscar consideration, and the critics who’ve seen it have given the movie a 91% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Prime Video has released the trailer to Cross, the new series starring Aldis Hodge as author James Patterson‘s brilliant detective Alex Cross.

The trailer shows the criminal psychologist on the hunt for a vicious serial killer who wears a creepy realistic mask. 

“I don’t kill for fun,” the killer says. “You’re going to be part of a masterpiece. And when I’m done, the world will know the truth.

Set to Marvin Gaye‘s “Trouble Man,” the trailer shows Cross plying his unique skills. “Multiple victims are connected to this,” he tells a police colleague. 

Things turn personal when the taunting killer comes knocking at Cross’ door. 

“You think you can stop him?” a fellow cop asks him. “I know I can,” Cross replies, “because I know him better than he knows himself.”

The series debuts Nov. 14, but was already renewed for a second season back in May.

We’ve already reported that Francis Ford Coppola gave his own film Megalopolis five stars on the cineaste site Letterbxd, but in a new chat with Deadline alongside his star Adam Driver, the Oscar-winning filmmaker explains what he thinks of the mixed reaction to the decades-in-development project. 

Coppola insisted his director friends are “very frank about” saying if they didn’t like a film — and apparently they haven’t said that to him. “I’ve been getting what I wanted to get from my colleagues” was how he put it. 

He later allowed of the public reaction to it, “No one says it’s boring.” He insisted “a lot of people will say, ‘Wow, I want to see it again,’ and the more they see it, the more they’ll get out of it,” relating it to the reaction to his Apocalypse Now.

For the record, Apocalypse was an award-winning film out of the gate — something that people incidentally pointed out after Megalopolis‘ “fake critic” controversy. 

“There are people who love the film. There are people who say, ‘I don’t know what I think,’ but they’ll see it again, and they’ll find something else in it — because there’s a lot in it.” 

Coppola seems to have also fielded a question about reports his Megalopolis set was disorganized — or possibly headlines of his alleged inappropriate behavior on set. It’s unclear because the trade’s questions were not recorded.

Nevertheless, Coppola said, “We’re witnessing the death of journalism and the death of the studio system. … For journalism to retreat behind unknown sources and … trying to get clicks, and saying something bad because you know that something bad will always get clicks, it’s sad.”

Driver called the production among his all-time favorite experiences as an actor.

Megalopolis is now in theaters. 

