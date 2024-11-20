In brief: ‘Suits LA,’ ‘SNL 50th Anniversary’ get premiere dates, and more

Suits LA, has an official premiere date, as does Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special. NBC has announced that the Suits spinoff will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET starting Feb. 23. The show, starring Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt, will center on Amell’s Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. SNL, meanwhile, will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16. NBC’s complete fall lineup is available at nbcumv.com …

Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey has been tapped to star in J.J. Abrams‘ upcoming movie opposite Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Abrams wrote the script for the yet-to-be-titled project, but further details are being kept under wraps. In addition to her role in Sex Education, Mackey played one of the Barbies in the billion-dollar-grossing 2023 film …

Jason Segel and Samara Weaving have just begun filming The Trip, a new thriller from The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone. The movie, according to Deadline, follows Segel and Weaving as “a dysfunctional couple who head to a remote cabin to ‘reconnect,’ but each has secret intentions to kill the other.” Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle and Keith Jardine also star …

Paramount+ with Showtime has set Feb. 14 as the premiere date for Yellowjackets‘ third season. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are among the adult cast, with Elijah Wood returning in a recurring role. Juliette Lewis, whose character was killed off at the end of season 2, will not be returning for the new season. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson. Joining the season 3 cast in guest roles are Hilary Swank and Joel McHale …

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for The Studio, a new comedy series written, directed, executive produced and starring Seth Rogen, whose character, Matt, guides his “core team of infighting executives” in a battle with “narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films,” per the streaming service. “It’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.” The series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders, with guest a appearance from Bryan Cranston …

