In brief: ‘Sweet Magnolias’ renewed for season 5 and more

Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 5 at Netflix. The show about three lifelong best friends from Serenity, South Carolina, will return for a fifth season, the streaming platform confirmed Wednesday. This time around, the girls are going farther than their hometown, as one of them lands a high-profile publishing job in New York City …

House of the Dragon is getting three new cast members. The Game of Thrones prequel series has added Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane to the season 3 cast. House of the Dragon confirmed the news by reposting a casting announcement shared by Variety to the social platform X. Cullen will take on the role of Ser Luthor Largent, while Sibtain will play Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton and Sloan will take on the role of Ser Adrian Redfort …

Charles Melton and Sophie Thatcher are set to star in the upcoming film Her Private Hell. Neon confirmed the news in a post shared to the social platform X. Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn will helm the film, which is being described as “something groovy.” Kristine Froseth and Havana Rose Liu will also star …

Anjelica Huston opens up about secret cancer battle
Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA

Anjelica Huston is opening up about her secret battle with cancer.

The actress revealed she had “a bout with cancer” after she made the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in an interview with People shared Wednesday.

“I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” Huston said. “It’s not something that came lightly.”

Huston has decided to keep the type of cancer she had private. She said her diagnosis came as a big shock.

“It made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things,” Huston said.

She also confirmed that she’s now “in the clear,” meaning fully cancer-free.

“I’m at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me,” Huston said. “It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful.”

Huston had a simple celebration after she found out she was cancer-free, saying she “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

Now, Huston said she is ready to share what she has been through in order to hopefully help others.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” Huston said. “Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens.”

‘Bachelor’ contestant Beverly Ortega reveals reason for sudden exit from show
Matt Sayles/Disney

Bachelor contestant Beverly Ortega is opening up about her sudden exit from the show.

Fans were left wondering what happened when Ortega, a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York, left the show without explanation during the Feb. 10 episode before getting to go on a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelor Grant Ellis.

In the Feb. 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Ortega revealed she was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo emergency surgery to get her appendix removed.

According to the National Institute of Health, appendicitis is a condition where one’s appendix gets inflamed. The typical treatment is surgery to remove the inflamed organ.

Ortega said on the podcast that she woke up from a nap with her stomach hurting, revealing that she experienced “excruciating pain” and continued to throw up for 12 hours.

“I was like, ‘I know my body. I’m listening to my body. Something is not OK,'” she recalled.

Ortega said she didn’t think it was “anything serious” beyond just “really bad stomach pain” or potentially food poisoning but that she was eventually taken to the hospital.

It wasn’t safe for Ortega to fly home to have the surgery so she had it in California, where The Bachelor is filmed, and her mother flew out to take her home after she was cleared to travel.

Despite being physically OK after the surgery, Ortega said it took her “a month and a half to recover emotionally” from what could have been between her and Ellis.

“I left with, like, the ‘what-if,'” she said. “Obviously we were building a connection. He saw and felt exactly what I was seeing and feeling. And I know they didn’t show a lot of our moments, but we did have a lot of cute little moments.”

Alicia Silverstone to executive produce, star in new ‘Clueless’ TV series
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is “totally buggin,'” because a Clueless TV series is in development.

Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.

Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

“Totally buggin’… in the best way (Swipe to see why),” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.

The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.

The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.

In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.

