In brief: ‘Task’ season 2 adds several to cast and more

In brief: ‘Task’ season 2 adds several to cast and more

Task has added even more actors to its season 2 cast. Deadline reports Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome, Brían F. O’Byrne, Bethlehem Million, Kevin Dunn and Andrew Russel have joined the ensemble of the second season. Mark Ruffalo is set to return to his starring role of Tom Brandis, this time alongside Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes. The HBO series is based on an original idea by Brad Ingelsby …

Gavin Leatherwood has landed his next role. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sex Lives of College Girls actor has joined the cast of the rom-com It Happened One Summer, according to Variety. The movie will be based on Tessa Bailey’s bestselling book. Leatherwood joins Nina Dobrev, Tyler Hoechlin and Virginia Gardner in the cast …

Kumail Nanjiani’s directorial debut has landed at Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures. Deadline reports the actor will also star in the horror comedy film, which is titled Howl. The film follows a famous but troubled actor who announces on a talk show that in less than an hour, he’ll turn into a werewolf on live TV …

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‘Air Bud Returns’ gets teaser trailer, new release date
‘Air Bud Returns’ gets teaser trailer, new release date
Buddy attends the ‘Air Bud Returns’ photo call at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 14, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The teaser trailer for Air Bud Returns has arrived.

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have released the first trailer for the latest film in the family-friendly franchise.

Air Bud Entertainment founder Robert Vince wrote and directed the film. He previously produced all 14 other films in the franchise, and wrote and directed 10 of them.

“After the passing of his father, 14-year-old Jacob and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield, where anything is possible. Jacob dreams of becoming a basketball star, which seems further away than ever, until he discovers a VHS marked Air Bud,” according to an official description of the film. “Jacob has a miraculous chance meeting with a basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. The duo embarks on a journey of healing, unites a basketball team of misfits, and chases a championship as the new Timberwolves.”

This new movie was announced in July 2025. At the time, Vince said that “Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake—it’s a unique story.”

“This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork,” Vince said.

More than 1 billion people in over 30 languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud film, according to a press release. It was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

Air Bud Returns will be released exclusively in theaters on Jan. 22, 2027.

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Andy Serkis marks start of production on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’
Andy Serkis marks start of production on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’
The official cast list for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Production has started on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema released a video on Tuesday marking the start of cameras rolling on the Andy Serkis-directed film.

The video follows Serkis arriving on set of production day 1. He is dressed in a motion-capture suit and speaks directly to a camera. “Here we go, on to the mo-cap stage for day 1,” he says.

As soon as he enters a room, someone says, “Director’s on set. Let’s standby please, everybody.”

The first scene of the shoot features Serkis as his iconic character Gollum. He completely transforms into the character as the camera rolls, before using Gollum’s signature voice to say, “And, action!”

Several original Lord of the Rings cast members will reprise their celebrated performances in the upcoming film. Ian McKellen will return as the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood will play the hobbit Frodo Baggins and Lee Pace will reprise his part as Thrandruil.

As seen in the video, Serkis will perform the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol.

Joining The Lord of the Rings universe this time around are Jamie Dornan as Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, and Leo Woodall, who will play another of the Dúnedain, Halvard. Strider leads the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum while Halvard accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Also confirmed to join the film’s cast is Kate Winslet. As the film’s story delves into Gollum’s past, it will explore a time when he was a young Stoorish boy named Sméagol. Winslet will portray one of the key players in the settlement of Stoors — the matriarch Marigol.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

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‘Adventure Time: Side Quests’ gets Disney+, Hulu release date
‘Adventure Time: Side Quests’ gets Disney+, Hulu release date
The key art for ‘Adventure Time: Side Quests.’ (Disney)

Adventure Time: Side Quests now has a streaming home and release date.

The upcoming animated TV series and latest Adventure Time spinoff will debut to Disney+ and Hulu on June 29.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Side Quests was originally announced at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The original Adventure Time series ran for 10 seasons on Cartoon Network while its other spinoffs, Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, were released on HBO Max.

Billed as a companion to the original series, Adventure Time: Side Quests follows “young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo — partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way,” according to its official synopsis.

This new series was designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the Adventure Time universe through what are described as lighter, self-contained adventures. It also strives to give “existing fans more of what they love” through standalone, “silly quests and playful challenges.”

Sasha Knight will take on the voice of Finn the Human while John DiMaggio returns to voice Jake the Dog. Fan-favorite characters Ice King, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline and BMO are also set to appear in the new series. They’re voiced by Tom Kenny, Hynden Walch, Olivia Olson and Niki Yang, respectively.

Nate Cash serves as showrunner and an executive producer on Adventure Time: Side Quests.

“Making Side Quests felt like making the original Adventure Time, which felt like hanging out with art school buddies making professional cartoons. That sounds like a big sandwich of feelings, and it was! You’re going to love these NEW adventures with Finn & Jake!” Cash said in a press release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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