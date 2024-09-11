In brief: ‘The Apprentice’ trailer drops, 3 added to ‘SNL’ cast and more

The first official trailer for the upcoming Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, has been revealed. The film chronicles “A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York” as he “comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today,” according to the film’s official synopsis. The Apprentice opens Oct. 11 …

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members to the NBC late night show for its 50th season: Ashley Padilla, a member of the Los Angeles sketch comedy and improvisational troupe The Groundlings; stand-up comic Emil Wakim; and Jane Wickline, part of the ensemble for the popular TikTok sketch show Stapleview. Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, is leaving, along with Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney. Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 28 …

HBO has picked up an as-yet-untitled comedy series from Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, the premium cable channel announced Tuesday. The series follows a codependent group of friends who reunite, “navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.” Sennott will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, hitting theaters on Oct. 11 …

“Come back as what?” Robert Downey Jr. on how Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige got him back into the MCU
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In July, Robert Downey Jr. stunned fans by revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but as villain Dr. Doom, not Tony Stark.

Stark, of course, sacrificed himself to save the world at the climax of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Feige has subsequently gone on the record that he didn’t want to “magically undo” that.

To The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Downey explained how that twist came to be.

He recalled that he and his producing partner — and wife — Susan Downey were chatting with the studio’s president, Kevin Feige, when he mentioned something that took the Downeys aback.

“He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back …,'” Downey said. “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?'”

“How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked into this character,” the actor said.

“Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.'”

Downey said Disney CEO Bob Iger had already been made aware of Feige’s idea, reporting, “I like it.”

Four-time Marvel blockbuster directors Joe and Anthony Russo are also returning to the MCU with Downey behind Doom’s mask in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, set for 2027.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Christina Applegate on her “incredible” TV dad Ed O’Neill
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

On the Aug. 27 installment of Christina Applegate‘s podcast, MeSsy with Christina Applegate and JamieLynn Sigler, the pair welcomed Christina’s TV dad and former Married with Children co-star Ed O’Neill.

His TV daughter’s introduction revealed the relationship rubbed off on the pair, even off camera. “I don’t even know how to explain this person. He raised me, so if you don’t like anything about me, it’s his fault.”

She continued, “If you do like anything about me, also his fault. Years, years of my life spent with this man and he’s an incredible actor, he’s an incredible human being.”

Applegate, who is now 52, met O’Neill when she was 15. He played family patriarch Al Bundy on the sitcom that ran on Fox from 1987 to 1997.

Christina went on to star in movies like the Anchorman franchise and shows like Dead to Me before becoming an advocate for multiple sclerosis.

O’Neill, of course, went on to star on Modern Family for 11 seasons.

The actor revealed how when he was cut as a rookie player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he returned to Youngstown, Ohio, broke and was “thinking about” making money through a friend’s connection by working with the mafia.

Instead, he followed his dream to move to New York and become an actor, logging much dramatic stage work, until a turn in Of Mice and Men onstage — “NOT A COMEDY!” he laughed — led to Married with Children.

Applegate later said, “Nobody could have played Al like you,” due to his real-life blue-collar background.

She also shared how nurturing her onscreen mom Katey Sagal is: “You can lay in her lap and feel safe.”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ tops a sluggish Labor Day weekend box office
Disney

The summer movie season came to a close with a lackluster Labor Day weekend at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine was number one again in its sixth week with $19.4 across the three-day weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has now surpassed $600 million in its domestic haul. 

Number two on the list was Alien: Romulus in its third week of release, with an estimated $11.2 million domestically through the Monday holiday. 

One of the weekend’s new releases, Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as former President Ronald Reagan, opened in third place with a better-than-expected $10 million. 

It was a close race for fourth and fifth place, with Twisters just narrowly beating out It Ends with Us. Twisters took in $9.56 million in its seventh week of release, while It Ends with Us earned $9.5 million in its fourth week.

