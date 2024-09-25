In brief: ‘The Boys’ recruits Daveed Diggs, Joan Rivers honored and more

In brief: ‘The Boys’ recruits Daveed Diggs, Joan Rivers honored and more

MGM+ has greenlit a new drama series titled Robin Hood, a modern take on the classic adventure tale. The reimagining, described by the streaming service as “a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story,” takes place after the Norman invasion of England, as Rob and Marion “fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom … and bring peace to the land.” Robin Hood is set to debut on MGM+ in 2025 …

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has been added to the cast of The Boys for the show’s fifth and final season, according to Deadline. Details on his character have yet to be announced. Developed by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony StarrKarl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The trailer reveals some of the dangers awaiting them on their new mission. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The New York Comedy Festival will kick off its 20th anniversary on Nov. 7 with a tribute to the late comedian Joan Rivers, titled Dead Funny – An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers Benefiting God’s Love We Deliver.  The lineup includes Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaser, Matteo Lane and Randy Rainbow. God’s Love We Deliver is a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for people living with life-altering illnesses. Rivers was a member of the organization’s board of directors for 25 years, up until her death in 2014 at the age of 81 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jenn Tran‘s journey on The Bachelorette didn’t end with a happily ever after.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student ended up proposing to Devin Strader in Hawaii because she wanted to “choose herself in this journey.” She also had a ring for him.

But during the after the final rose ceremony, Tran said that after leaving Hawaii, he started pulling away.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” Tran said. “We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

“All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out,” she continued, saying that his efforts were inconsistent and that he wasn’t calling as much.

Tran said that they had a happy couple counseling appointment planned in August, but the night before their session, Tran said he broke off the engagement.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she said.

“He was making bold proclamations of love,” she added. “Then suddenly the next day it was nothing.”

During the after the final rose ceremony, she came face to face with her ex for the first time in a month and shared how heartbroken she was, while also confronting him about why he broke off their engagement the way he did over a phone call.

She also questioned him about why after ending their engagement, he followed a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

“It completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything we felt for each other,” she told him.

Strader didn’t have any response for her other than he was “regretfully late” in letting her know how he was feeling the entire time and that he “can’t excuse” following Georgas on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone joining Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ for sophomore season
Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone joining Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ for sophomore season
FX/Russ Martin

With newly minted Emmy nominee Matt Berry‘s What We Do in the Shadows gearing up for its sixth and final season comes news the Krapopolis voice star will appear in yet another show, Prime Video’s Citadel

ABC Audio has confirmed that both Berry and Ferrari co-star Gabriel Leone have signed on to the sophomore season of the spy show that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The actors’ roles have not been revealed, but the show centers on a pair of memory-wiped spies, played by Priyanka and Madden, who do battle with an evil espionage enterprise known as Manticore.

The series is produced by Marvel Studios veterans Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO company; their Citadel series has been exported into international spin-offs, including the just-announced Indian version called Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana for Prime Video’s Italian-language market.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday
BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday
BET

The legendary actor James Earl Jones will be honored by BET in a prime-time special on Thursday evening, just three days after he passed away at 93 years old.

BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy, a collaboration between the network and Entertainment Tonight, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The special will stream on BET+ starting Friday.

“The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the award-winning actor James Earl Jones at various stages of his illustrious and pioneering career,” the producers say.

They continue, “Highlighting his profound impact on both Broadway and Hollywood, [the tribute] will reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career.”

ET was on the set of many of [Jones’] most significant projects and captured moments of the star’s extraordinary journey. The BET News & ET news special will also highlight his memorable performances, including his powerful voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King,” they add.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.