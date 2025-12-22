In brief: ‘The Breadwinner’ trailer and more

In brief: ‘The Breadwinner’ trailer and more

If you haven’t watched the movie Bugonia yet, you’ll have an opportunity to do it at home very soon. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film arrives on Peacock for its streaming debut on Dec. 26. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons star in the psychological thriller that’s been nominated for three Golden Globe awards …

Nate Bargatze makes his feature film acting debut in the official trailer for The Breadwinner. The Sony Pictures film also stars Mandy Moore as a wife and mother who lands a coveted business deal after an appearance on Shark Tank. This leaves her husband (Bargatze) in charge of their three daughters as she goes away on business for an extended stretch. The movie arrives in theaters on March 13, 2026 …

Another actress has joined the cast of Dig. Deadline reports that The Good Doctor‘s Antonia Thomas has been added as a series regular in the upcoming Peacock comedy series starring Amy Poehler. The latter writes and executive produces the series alongside Mike Schur

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Toy Story 5 may be headed to big screens next summer, but Tim Allen has a couple of teases to share in the meantime.

The first teaser trailer for the Pixar film arrived on Nov. 11, and it showed how everybody’s favorite toys react to their caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad.

Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all five Toy Story films, caught up with ABC Audio back in May, where he spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect in the upcoming sequel film.

“Look, I’m a movie buff. I don’t like sequels, and I feel that [Toy Story] 3 was really, really good. [Toy Story] 2 was great. [Toy Story] 1, of course, is my favorite. [Toy Story] 4 was scary and very emotional. And I thought we were done at Toy Story [3]. They resurrected it,” Allen said.

The actor said that Andrew Stanton, who wrote the screenplay for the second film, is directing the fifth installment.

“He pitched this. I think it’s brilliant. And I’ll speak for Tom [Hanks],” Allen said, referencing the actor who voices the toy cowboy, Woody. “Tom did his part about a week ago. I finished the second [recording] series just yesterday, a five-hour session,” Allen said.

“It’s real funny,” Allen says of Toy Story 5. “It’s a big story about Jessie, which is wonderful. We’re all separated now because of time. It’s a real, real, real clever story.”

When asked if Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Buzz Lightyear’s romance factors in to the plot of Toy Story 5, Allen says, “Yes, that’s part of this.”

Allen then went on to tease a scene from the film.

“I’ll give you this. One of the kids that plays with us is giving a wedding with all the other characters. So she puts Buzz and Jessie together. And you know, kids are just doing that. But Buzz takes it very seriously.”

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Poster for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’ (Apple TV)

Idris Elba may be a successful actor, but it’s not something he plans to do forever. According to Daily Mail, he shared his post-acting plans during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that my fanbase as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully,” Idris said. “I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way.”

Idris also said he’s considering returning to school so he can be more confident in spaces “with heads of states and ministers.”

“As an actor, you get offered these incredible opportunities to sit on a stage or meet a head of state. I often feel like I am just living off my instinct rather than my knowledge,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it’s politics or sport. It’s about humans.”

“I’d like to maybe study that so that I can be more effective when it comes to some of the philanthropy work I’ve been doing and some of the activism work,” he said.

Idris is still in front of the camera for now, with season 2 of his Apple TV show Hijack set to premiere on Jan. 14. The season will see how things unfold when “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives,” according to a press release. “Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.” The trailer is now available on YouTube.

Seth Rogen attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th annual Governors Awards on January 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Everyone wants this Nobody Wants This casting update.

Emmy winner Seth Rogen has joined the Netflix comedy’s cast for season 2. Also joining him as a guest star in the upcoming season is Kate Berlant. Their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

“[Seth] and Kate Berlant’s energy together was a dream,” Nobody Wants This co-showrunner Jenni Konner told Netflix. “When you get brilliant people to come in, it makes your writing and the show better.”

Rogen and Berlant join Leighton MeesterMiles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed as guest stars for season 2.

“If we got lucky with our main cast, we got just as lucky with our guest stars,” the show’s creator, Erin Foster, said.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed unlikely couple Joanne (Kristen Bell), who is an agnostic podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, as they fell in love. Season 2 will further their connection and show how it affects their loved ones.

“Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This season 2 arrives on Oct. 23.

