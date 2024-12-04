In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ wins Best Film at New York Critics Circle Awards and more

Bel-Air is coming to an end. The modern-day dramatic reimagining of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Sources say this fourth season of the Peacock series will have eight episodes. Its renewal comes three months after its season 3 finale dropped …

The New York Film Critics Circle named The Brutalist its big winner on Tuesday. After three hours of deliberation, the critics named the Brady Corbet-directed feature Best Film and its star, Adrien Brody, Best Actor. Best Director went to RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys, while Best Actress went to Marianne Jean-Baptiste for her work in Hard Truths

The wait is nearly over for fans of The Recruit. The Noah Centineo-led spy thriller, which delayed its second season due to Hollywood’s 2023 strikes, is returning to Netflix on Jan. 30. Six brand-new episodes will arrive on the streamer more than two years after its first season dropped in December 2022. First-look images of the new season were also released along with the season 2 drop date, which show off Centineo’s Owen Hendricks’ journey over the season …

Emmys in memoriam segment forgets Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera and more
Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s nearly inevitable that after any awards show, people will notice some celebrity names were omitted from the in memoriam segment, and Sunday night’s Emmys were no exception. 

The names of Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera, Tyler Christopher and Johnny Wactor didn’t appear during Jelly Roll‘s heartfelt song tribute to the stars who had recently passed.

Former General Hospital star Christopher passed away at age 50 on Oct. 31, 2023; Chita Rivera died at 91 on Jan. 30. Wactor, another veteran of General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a robbery on May 25. He was 37. Duvall died at 75 years old on July 11.

Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones
John Atashian/Getty Images

The Broadway League has announced it will dim its lights the night of Sept. 23 in honor of the late James Earl Jones

The EGOT-winning actor, who passed away at 93 years on Sept. 9, was a force on the Great White Way, in addition to his big-screen work. Now the national trade association for the Broadway industry says it will pay tribute to him on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers — all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.” 

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 as an understudy in The Egghead. A decade later, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Tonys and won two. In 2017 he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Jones last appeared on the stage in 2016’s The Gin Game.

Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2022, New York City’s Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor.

Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce’s mom, producer and more
Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen in Mark Seliger/20th Century Studios

The cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has expanded.

The film, starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, chronicles Springsteen’s creation of his 1982 stripped-down album, NebraskaVariety reports that actor Marc Maron has joined the cast as Chuck Plotkin, the producer who made the songs on the album sound high-quality enough to release. The originally quality of Springsteen’s recordings was dicey, since he’d originally recorded it solo on a cassette, and then damaged it by carrying it around in his pocket for weeks.

In addition, Variety reports that Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce’s mom, Adele, who passed away earlier this year at age 98. David Krumholtz will portray Al Teller, the record executive who Bruce and his team worked with to release the album.

As previously reported, Jeremy Strong will play Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. There’s no release date for the film, which is currently in production. Springsteen was recently photographed visiting the New Jersey set and hugging White.

