In brief: ‘The Comeback’ adds to cast, Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway teaming up, and more

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in ‘Platonic,’ premiering August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+. (Apple)

The besties are back in Platonic season 2.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return in the sophomore season of Apple TV+’s comedy series. The duo spoke to ABC Audio about what fans can expect from the new season and the chemistry they have together on screen.

“Chemistry’s so strange,” Byrne said. “People could not get along off set but can have great chemistry on screen, and then you can see married couples do a movie and it’s really flat.”

The duo previously played husband and wife in the 2014 comedy Neighbors and its 2016 sequel. In Platonic, they play strictly platonic, codependent best friends Sylvia and Will. Byrne says chemistry is “really ephemeral” and she was lucky to actually “really hit it off on screen and got along as well as friends off screen” with Rogen.

While Sylvia and Will’s friendship was rebuilt and strengthened throughout Platonic season 1, Rogen says the pair still “have a lot to learn” throughout season 2.

“When you get older, a lot of your life can become about presenting one reality while secretly living another one. That’s the biggest disturbance they cause in one another’s lives, is they see through each other’s fake realities in a way that might be a little too perceptive for each other’s own good,” Rogen said. “I do think they bring each other to better places ultimately, but I think they do it with a lot of friction.”

Rogen also thinks Sylvia and Will “are both in worse places than we were last season.”

“Which is great comedically,” Rogen said. “They both have a very long way to go as far as not damaging one another’s lives.”

Platonic season 2 premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday. New episodes arrive weekly through Oct. 1.

