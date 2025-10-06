In brief: ‘The Comeback’ adds to cast, Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway teaming up, and more

The Comeback season 3 has added new people to its cast, Variety reports. The HBO Lisa Kudrow comedy will feature Julian Stern, Kudrow’s real-life son, in his television debut, as well as Abbi Jacobson and John Early. Production on season 3 is now underway …

ABC’s Scrubs revival has expanded its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster have joined the show, alongside returning original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke. Original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will return as guest stars …

A Kim Kardashian-produced docuseries on Elizabeth Taylor has found a home at Fox Nation. The three-part Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar will debut on the streaming service on Oct. 6. The doc includes the first-ever filmed interview with Taylor’s son Chris Wilding, as well as an appearance by Kardashian herself, who conducted Taylor’s final interview in 2011 …

Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway are teaming up for a new Ron Howard drama, Alone at Dawn, Deadline reports. The Amazon MGM Studios film is based on the book of the same name by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, about Afghan War hero John Chapman who sacrificed his life to save 23 fellow soldiers and the intelligence officer who works to secure him the Medal of Honor years later …

Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong eyeing roles in ‘The Social Network’ sequel: Report
Several big stars are eyeing roles in Aaron Sorkin‘s upcoming sequel to The Social Network.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are circling the film’s lead roles while Jeremy Strong is the supposed front-runner to take on the part of Mark Zuckerberg, according to Deadline.

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for Madison, White and Strong for comment.

Sorkin wrote the script for the upcoming film and will direct it for Sony Pictures. The high-profile sequel is inspired by a series of articles Jeff Horwitz wrote for The Wall Street Journal, known as The Facebook Files.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if offers are made, Madison would play Frances Haugen, a data engineer and whistleblower, while White would play Horwitz.

Haugen went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal with information on how Facebook’s own reporting showed the negative effects the platform was having on children and teens, as well as how misinformation from the platform caused violence and also contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup in Washington, D.C.

David Fincher directed The Social Network, which arrived in theaters in 2010. It earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor for Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for writing its script.

Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne tease what is to come in ‘Platonic’ season 2
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in ‘Platonic,’ premiering August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+. (Apple)

The besties are back in Platonic season 2.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return in the sophomore season of Apple TV+’s comedy series. The duo spoke to ABC Audio about what fans can expect from the new season and the chemistry they have together on screen.

“Chemistry’s so strange,” Byrne said. “People could not get along off set but can have great chemistry on screen, and then you can see married couples do a movie and it’s really flat.”

The duo previously played husband and wife in the 2014 comedy Neighbors and its 2016 sequel. In Platonic, they play strictly platonic, codependent best friends Sylvia and Will. Byrne says chemistry is “really ephemeral” and she was lucky to actually “really hit it off on screen and got along as well as friends off screen” with Rogen.

While Sylvia and Will’s friendship was rebuilt and strengthened throughout Platonic season 1, Rogen says the pair still “have a lot to learn” throughout season 2.

“When you get older, a lot of your life can become about presenting one reality while secretly living another one. That’s the biggest disturbance they cause in one another’s lives, is they see through each other’s fake realities in a way that might be a little too perceptive for each other’s own good,” Rogen said. “I do think they bring each other to better places ultimately, but I think they do it with a lot of friction.”

Rogen also thinks Sylvia and Will “are both in worse places than we were last season.”

“Which is great comedically,” Rogen said. “They both have a very long way to go as far as not damaging one another’s lives.”

Platonic season 2 premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday. New episodes arrive weekly through Oct. 1. 

In brief: ‘Futurama’ season 13 release date and more
A new Wonder Woman film will be flying into theaters. That is, after Ana Nogueira finishes its screenplay. DC Studios has hired Nogueira to pen a Wonder Woman reboot film, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans film for the studio. Nogueira also wrote the upcoming Supergirl film starring Milly Alcock

All 10 episodes of Futurama‘s season 13 are set to drop at once on Hulu. The new season, which is part of the show’s revival that began in 2023, will debut on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. According to its official synopsis, season 13 finds Bender “rampaging out of control” while “Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love!” …

Jake Johnson is set to star alongside Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Deadline reports that Johnson joins the Apple TV+ dark comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer …

