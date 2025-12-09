In brief: ‘The Copenhagen Test’ trailer and more

We have our first look at the upcoming new Steve Carell comedy series, Rooster. HBO has shared the first photos from the show, which will debut on HBO linear and on HBO Max in March 2026. It comes from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses and stars Carell, who also executive produces. The comedy is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter …

Three actors are joining the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys for its upcoming third season. All three will act in recurring roles. Chad Rook will play Mac, a drag racer who hires Cole to revamp the engine of one of his racing cars; Naveen Paddock will play Eliot, Uncle Richard’s new intern; and Erin Karpluk will play Hannah, George’s sister, and the mother of Isaac and Lee. Season 3 will debut on Netflix in 2026 …

The official trailer for The Copenhagen Test has arrived. Simu Liu stars as a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been hacked in the upcoming espionage thriller series. Melissa Barrera also stars in the Peacock series, which arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 27 …

Documentary on the making of the ‘Avatar’ films headed to Disney+
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.

Fans of James Cameron‘s fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.

The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.

Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.

Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron’s longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.

Also interviewed are the films’ many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.

“As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life,” Cameron says in the trailer.

The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world “to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank,” according to a press release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Eddie Murphy to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
Eddie Murphy headshot (PMK Entertainment)

Eddie Murphy is set to receive one of the film industry’s most prestigious honors for his decades-spanning career.

The actor, comedian and Oscar nominee will be the 51st recipient of AFI’s Life Achievement Award. The honor will be presented during a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18.

“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, says in a statement. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Previous recipients of the award include Francis Ford Coppola, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Diane Keaton.

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ animated series coming in 2026
A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

An animated Stranger Things TV series is coming next year.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 in 2026. A featurette, first look and the voice cast for the series have also been announced.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“The original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams plays the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney is Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

The streamer made the announcement of the new animated show as part of its Stranger Things Day celebration. In the first season of the live-action series, Will Byers went missing on Nov. 6, 1983. In the years after Stranger Things first premiered in 2016, fans have used that date as a special day to celebrate the show.

