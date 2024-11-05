In brief: ‘The Crown’s’ Dominic West headed to ‘The Agency’ and more

In brief: ‘The Crown’s’ Dominic West headed to ‘The Agency’ and more

Dominic West has landed a guest-starring role in the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere, according to Variety. Based on the hit French spy show The BureauThe Agency follows a covert CIA agent, played by Fassbender, home from a six-year mission in Damascus. As he’s struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. West will play the director of the CIA. The series is set to launch with two episodes streaming Nov. 29 before its linear TV debut on Dec. 1 …

Mattel’s animated Bob the Builder feature, being co-produced by ShadowMachine and Jennifer Lopez‘s Nuyorican Productions, has landed at Amazon MGM Studios, sources tell Deadline. Actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos, best known for his roles in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and the film version of In the Heights, is slated to star as Roberto aka Bob, who visits Puerto Rico on a construction job and is confronted with “issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build,” according to Mattel’s announcement …

Big Brother Reindeer Games won’t return for a second season, according to Entertainment Weekly. Big Brother co-producer Rich Meehan tells Entertainment Weekly that’s mainly due to scheduling problems, explaining, “Because we started so late this season and CBS’ fall schedule starts so late this season, everything just pushes back. So if there’s not airtime, there’s not much you can do for that.” Adds Meehan, “Hopefully, we’re in a new year and everything looks like it’s going to be smooth sailing and everything’s worked out, so hopefully, maybe next year. That’s the goal” …

Artem Chigvintsev says “truth has prevailed” after DA declines to file charges against him
An “incredibly relieved and grateful” Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out after the Napa County District Attorney’s Office in California announced it would not file criminal charges against the Dancing with the Stars pro in the wake of his arrest on Aug. 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In a press release Tuesday, a statement from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in part, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence … If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

On Wednesday, in the wake of that announcement, Artem issued a statement saying he was “incredibly relieved and grateful.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” he said.

He added, “My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

Artem’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to Good Morning America that her client is now focused on negotiating custody of Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

The statement comes two weeks after Garcia filed for divorce from the dance pro.

Kathy Bates denies retirement from acting: “It was misunderstood”
Well, it looks like Kathy Bates isn’t retiring after Matlock after all. 

Bates stopped by ABC’s On the Red Carpet show before Sunday night’s 76th Emmy Awards, where she threw cold water on a New York Times story that Madeline Matlock in the forthcoming CBS reboot would be her final role.

As much as she said she was “flattered” that the retirement report “went around the globe,” Bates told ABC’s George Pennacchio that she was “misunderstood.”

“I think it was misunderstood because I … had one foot out the door until I read Jennie [Snyder] Urman‘s script and I was like, ‘OK, now we’re talking. And I want the show [Matlock] to run for years and years,” she said.

The original series of Matlock ran from 1986 to 1995, starring Andy Griffith as a defense lawyer named Benjamin Matlock.

The reboot show will chronicle Bates’ character, who rejoins the law workforce as a senior, scoring legal victories in courtrooms. In the interview with the New York Times to discuss the show, she said she felt like she was called to do the role, especially after experiencing some injustices in the early days of her career.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” she said at the time. “And it’s exhausting.”

Despite her success, when reflecting on her acting career, she only recalled some of the blunders, telling the New York Times, “I never felt dressed right or well.”

“I felt like a misfit,” she said. “It’s that line in Misery when Annie says, ‘I’m not a movie star.’ I’m not.”

Her comments notwithstanding, a source told ABC News on Monday that “it is understood that Bates changed her mind [about retiring] after doing Matlock.”

Matlock will premiere on CBS Sept. 22 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, director Todd Phillips talk ‘Joker’ sequel
Joker: Folie à Deux is almost here, and ahead of its premiere, the stars of the film — Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix — opened up on some of the challenges they faced while making the highly anticipated sequel.

“We were under a microscope from the very beginning, and then we bring Lady Gaga in,” director Todd Phillips told Good Morning America in an interview. “But it’s kind of the ‘why’ we do what we do, right? To take risks.”

Since the news of the sequel to Phillips’ 2019 Joker film was announced, audiences have been excited to see what’s in store for the protagonist, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who, in the first film, is introduced as a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian in Gotham City.

He transforms into the Joker, a criminal mastermind, after several moments in the film show how he’s isolated, bullied and disregarded by society. The role earned Phoenix an Academy Award for best actor in 2020.

Phoenix returns for the sequel, with Gaga joining as Harley Quinn.

“That was what really interested me in being a part of this one because I loved Arthur so much,” Gaga said. “Like, who would be the love in his life?”

While on the set of the film, which incorporates renditions of iconic songs, Phoenix said, “When we first started, I did not want anything to be spontaneous,” Phoenix said. “I wanted to sound as good as possible, and … Gaga said, ‘We should do them live.’”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, well, it’s easy for you to say, ’cause this is what you do,'” he said, adding that Gaga made him “feel comfortable” about singing.

Gaga called Phoenix’s natural voice “more compelling than any lip-synching would ever be.”

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.

