In brief: ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ official trailer and more

Hugh Jackman stars as the titular archer in the official trailer for The Death of Robin Hood. The upcoming A24 film is directed by Michael Sarnoski and set to arrive in theaters in 2026. This adaptation tells a different, darker Robin Hood story. “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation,” the logline reads. Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe also star in the film …

Sebastian Stan just might be in the next film about the caped crusader. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II. Matt Reeves is writing and directing the sequel to the 2022 hit film. It is set to begin production this spring before opening in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027 …

Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs have joined the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the two stars, among other newly revealed cast members Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan and Paterson Joseph, will join Sophie Turner in the upcoming show from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Leonardo DiCaprio is 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year
Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of TIME Entertainer of the Year. (Photograph by Geordie Wood for TIME, @geordiewood)

Leonardo DiCaprio has been named the 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year.

The actor, who has been a screen icon for decades, was chosen not just because of the beloved films he has starred in — Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and 2025’s One Battle After Another, to name a few— but because he has figured out how to continue having cultural moments that have sustained his entire career, Time wrote.

DiCaprio spoke about maintaining his private life while also being a public figure in a cover story tied to the honor.

“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he told the outlet. “I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”

He also shared his thoughts on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” DiCaprio said, before adding, “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being.”

The actor also spoke on what he remembers about working with the late Diane Keaton in the film Marvin’s Room.

“She had the most incredible laugh,” DiCaprio said. “It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I’ll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible.”

Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson‘s only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day.”

“Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable,” she continued. “I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

In brief: ‘Ponies’ official trailer and more
One Battle After Another is making its way to HBO Max. Paul Thomas Anderson‘s latest film makes its streaming debut on the platform on Dec. 19. It will then debut on HBO linear on Dec. 20. The film earned nine nominations at this year’s Golden Globes, including best picture — musical/comedy. Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti star in the movie …

No one’s live-action film’s as incredibly new as Gaston’s. Deadline reports that Disney is in early development on a film centered on the Beauty and the Beast villain, Gaston. The movie will have a script by Dave Callaham.  No director is currently attached to the project …

The official trailer for Ponies has arrived. Peacock has released the trailer for its upcoming espionage thriller series that stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. It will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 15 …

