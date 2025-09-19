In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more

Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are back in the White House together in the official trailer for The Diplomat season 3. The West Wing costars play husband and wife in this new season, with Janney’s Grace Penn now president of the United States. Keri Russell stars alongside Rufus Sewell in season 3, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix …

The official trailer for Tim Robinson‘s new comedy, The Chair Company, has arrived. Robinson stars as Ron, who witnesses a big problem in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max show. The series, which comes from Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin, premieres on Oct. 12 …

It is almost time to say goodbye to Outlander. The eighth and final season teaser trailer for the fantasy romance series has arrived. Fans will be able to witness the conclusion to the long-running series in early 2026, STARZ has announced. Season 8 finds Jamie and Claire confronted with what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ returning to theaters for 50th anniversary and more
In brief: ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ returning to theaters for 50th anniversary and more

It’s almost time to return to a galaxy far, far away. The original Star Wars film, A New Hope, is returning to movie theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Lucasfilm has made the announcement two years before the 50th anniversary of the classic film by George Lucas. “Star Wars: A New Hope returns to theaters April 2027 to celebrate 50 years of a galaxy far, far away,” Star Wars shared on its official Instagram …

A new Zoey Deutch rom-com is in the works, and this time it’s back at Netflix. The actress is teaming up with Nick Robinson to star in Voicemails for Isabelle. The film will be written and directed by Leah McKendrick and follows a woman who copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails where she talks about her life. When the phone number is reassigned without her realizing, an elusive real estate agent starts getting the confessional messages. Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr. and Ciara Bravo will also star in the film …

A musical about former President Barack Obama is coming to New York City. The show, which is called 44 — The Musical, is coming to play Off-Broadway in the big apple this fall, Deadline reports. According to the show’s website, the musical tells “the story of Obama you won’t read about in history books…because history books are now banned in most states.” …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s #1: ‘Superman’ debuts on top the box office chart
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s #1: ‘Superman’ debuts on top the box office chart
Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest reboot of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, soared into the top spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in $122 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, the haul earns Superman the third biggest box office opening of 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie, which earned $162 million in its debut weekend, and Lilo & Stitch, which brought in $146 million.

Last weekend’s #1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, slipped to second this weekend, bringing in $40 million, followed by F1: The Movie at three with $13 million.

Rounding out the top five are How to Train Your Dragon, with $7.8 million, and Elio, with $3.9 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Superman — $122 million
2. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $40 million
3. F1: The Movie — $13 million
4. How to Train Your Dragon — $7.8 million
5. Elio — $3.9 million
6. 28 Years Later — $2.72 million
7. Lilo & Stitch — $2.7 million
8. Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning — $1.42 million
9. M3GAN 2.0 — $1.35 million
10. Materialists — $720,000 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Another season of Wednesday is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Jenna Ortega-starring series for season 3 ahead of its season 2 debut.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created and co-showrun Wednesday. Gough told Netflix that TV has and always will be a team sport.

“Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners,” Gough said.

The upcoming season 2 will explore darker themes, though Gough says it will be even funnier than the first season. He promises season 3 will go even further on every level.

“Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” Gough said. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Going off of that, Millar said fans “will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

The first season of Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time. It debuted in November 2022.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 arrives on Aug. 6, while part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.