In brief: ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, ‘The Abandons’ first look, and more
Some familiar faces are popping up on the new season of The Kardashians. A trailer for season 7 of the Hulu reality show features appearances by Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and the cast of Kim’s upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. Kim also reveals in the trailer that someone close to her put out a hit on her life. The new season debuts Oct. 23 …
Netflix is revealing the first look at Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in their new Western, The Abandons. The series is set in Washington Territory in 1854 and follows the matriarchs of two very different families whose lives become intertwined. The drama premieres Dec. 4 …
Apple TV+ has extended its deal to be the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts. The partnership with Charlie Brown and Co. will now run through 2030 and includes the classic Peanuts library, as well as plans for more original Peanuts series and specials …
The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.
Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.
Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.
American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.
The 77th annual Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles Sunday, with comedian Nate Bargatze hosting the festivities.
The show opened with Bargatze and Saturday Night Live performers Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and JamesAustin Johnson resurrecting a popular sketch Bargatze has been featured in when he hosts the comedy show.
It centered around a so-called inventor of television, Filo T Farnsworth, who gave a monologue trying to encourage them to keep working on creating the TV.
“Do not get discouraged. What we create here will one day bring the world shows that inform and educate, shows that make us laugh and cry, and shows about people who when they go to work they switch to different people in their brains, who only remember what happens at work,” he said, a reference to Severance.
When Day noted, “I don’t understand that,” Bargatze joked, “People who watch it won’t either.”
Bargatze also joked about all the different networks that exist and how nobody knows what producers do, and cracked that CBS was the network for white people aka the “Caucasian Broadcasting System.”
There were also cracks about streaming, The Bear not being a comedy, a woman getting to host a talk show — but only on Hacks — and more. They also joked that the Emmy wasn’t as prestigious as an Oscar.
“We create a world where the finest artists create worlds of staggering beauty and millions of people will watch … on their phones while they’re sitting on the toilet,” he ended the monologue. “That is television and this is the Emmys.”
Later Bargatze explained a new rule to keep speeches short during the awards ceremony.
He said he will start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and will add or deduct $1,000 based on speeches going over or under 45 seconds.
“Forty-five seconds, that’s what you got,” he said.
Elizabeth Banks is set to star in a limited series based on the Karen Read trial.
The upcoming show will star Banks in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Banks will also executive produce through her own Brownstone Productions.
Prime Video is developing the potential limited series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, and The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner and writer Justin Noble.
ABC Audio has reached out to Prime Video for comment.
The series is set to explore “society’s obsession with true crime, the allure of conspiracy, and the deepening crisis of trust in our institutions,” according to its official logline.
It will be based on the podcast Karen, which comes from Law & Crime and Wondery.
Read and her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, have signed a different deal and will develop a scripted version of her case with LBI Entertainment, the company that produced the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon.