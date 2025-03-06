In brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 adds six to cast and more

In brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 adds six to cast and more

Season 2 of The Last of Us has filled out more of its supporting cast. Variety first reported that Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke and Noah Lamanna are joining the show for the second season. While Pantoliano, Burke and Lamanna are playing characters who originated in the video game of the same name, Ubach, Ahlers and Park are playing characters who were created for the show …

Sam Worthington will star in an upcoming Netflix limited series called I Will Find You. Deadline reports the eight-episode series is based on Harlan Coben‘s bestselling novel of the same name and is the first greenlighted U.S. adaptation of a Coben book under his exclusive deal with Netflix …

Matthew Modine is entering the Monsterverse. He is the latest actor to join the next theatrical Legendary film based around the monsters Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a world-ending threat, Deadline reports. Modine joins previously announced stars Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo

We now have an airdate for the 2025 Emmys. CBS and the Television Academy announced that the 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast on Sept. 14 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, FILE

Jessica Alba announced Thursday that she and husband Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder shared a statement about their split to Instagram.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren married in May 2008 and share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last May.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Alba wrote, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.”

“I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she continued at the time. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl
New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl
Paramount Pictures

New looks at some highly anticipated upcoming films premiered during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: The new Mission Impossible movie received a sneak peek on game day, with Tom Cruise asking for trust “one last time” in the high-intensity ad. The eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch: The upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. “Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video. The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, among others. Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters May 23.

Thunderbolts*: The new look at the Marvel movie shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine asking, “Who will keep the American people safe?,” queuing up the introduction to the team of Marvel antiheroes. In the trailer, the group — including Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour‘s Red Guardian and Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova — slowly builds camaraderie. 

How to Train Your DragonThe new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon received a Super Bowl spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a Viking. In the new ad, a young Viking played by Mason Thames befriends Toothless, a massive dragon. The film arrives in theaters June 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’
‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’
Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa‘s latest role is a dream come to fruition.

The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DC Extended Universe films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU project by playing the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post that included past quotes about wanting to play the role.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” read his former quotes. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa captioned the post, “They called.”

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa’s post to his Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he wrote.

Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: “FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO.”

Gunn previously confirmed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, calling Alcock “a fantastically talented young actor.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.