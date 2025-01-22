In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more

In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more

Dylan O’Brien will star alongside Rachel McAdams in the upcoming horror thriller Send Help. Deadline reports that the 20th Century Studios film will be directed and produced by Sam Raimi and will follow two colleagues who get stranded on a deserted island after they’re the only survivors of a plane crash. After the crash, they have to overcome their differences to survive. The movie is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who wrote Baywatch, and is expected to release in theaters …

Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in a revisionist take on the Edgar Allen Poe short story The Masque of the Red Death for A24. According to Deadline, Charlie Polinger will write, direct and executive produce the film, which will also be executive produced by Lucy McKendrick. While details are being kept under wraps, the new film will be a darkly comedic take on the original story, which follows a prince who tries to avoid the plaque by hiding in his abbey …

A fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer is a go. Netflix has renewed the series, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, for season 4. Production on the new episodes will begin in February. Neve Campbell will return for all episodes of the new season, along with cast members Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Ted Danson named Carol Burnett Award honoree and more
In brief: Ted Danson named Carol Burnett Award honoree and more

Ted Danson has been named the Carol Burnett Award honoree for 2025, the Golden Globes announced on Monday. The actor will be recognized during this year’s Golden Globes, which will air Jan. 5 on CBS. The Carol Burnett Award goes to someone who has made “outstanding contributions to television on or off screen” and is selected based on the impact of their career achievements …

Anya Taylor-Joy has been tapped to star in the new limited series Lucky for Apple TV+. The actress will also executive produce the show, along with Reese Witherspoon, according to Variety. The series will be based off of Marissa Stapley‘s novel of the same name and will follow a woman who left behind a life of crime “but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past,” according to its logline …

Timothée Chalamet will be honored at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the organization announced on Monday. The actor is being recognized with the Chairman’s Award for his role portraying Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown. The event will take place on Jan. 3, with the entire festival running Jan. 2-13 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘It happens’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks tardy rumors, reports he used water bottles as urinals on set
‘It happens’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks tardy rumors, reports he used water bottles as urinals on set
ABC/Paula Lobo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t holding back in a GQ Man of the Year cover story interview, which addresses some reports of seemingly odd behavior on the set of his upcoming holiday movie, Red One

Evidently, that includes him not holding back on set, either: “I pee in a bottle,” he confirmed to the magazine, regarding a report from The Wrap that alleged the superstar sometimes takes his bathroom breaks on the go on set. 

“I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,'” Johnson maintains. 

Of The Wrap’s allegation that he was habitually late to the Red One set, ballooning the budget in the process, Dwayne called that ridiculous.

He adds, “[Being late] happens, too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount.”

For one, the movie’s director, Jake Kasdan, backs him up, saying Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. … He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody.”

The filmmaker continues, “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans agrees, saying Johnson’s alleged tardiness was mostly due to his morning workout regimen — and it was already baked into his schedule. “He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.”

Moreover, Evans singled out Johnson’s generosity toward the crew, routinely pouring tens of thousands of dollars into a weekly raffle. “I think on one Friday, Dwayne gave away something like close to a hundred thousand dollars,” Evans maintains.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows
Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows
Jake Giles Netter/Max

Hacks star Jean Smart is calling on TV networks to reconsider airing any upcoming awards shows in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“ATTENTION!” Smart wrote in an Instagram post. “With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters.”

The Critics Choice Awards have already been postponed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 due to the fires, while Oscar nominations have been delayed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

Numerous Hollywood productions have been halted – including Smart’s TV show Hacks – as multiple fires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and at least five people have died.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.