In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 4 release date and more
Warner Bros. has shared a first look at its upcoming Supergirl film. The teaser, which debuted on Wednesday, announces that a longer trailer will release on Thursday. Milly Alcock stars as the titular cape-wearing superhero in the new movie, which is directed by Craig Gillespie. The upcoming movie flies into theaters on June 26, 2026 …
We now know when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will debut on Netflix. The hit drama series returns with 10 new episodes on Feb. 5, 2026. It will bring Mickey his most challenging case yet — his own …
Jeff Garcia, known for providing the voice of Sheen Estevez in the Nickelodeon series Jimmy Neutron, died at age 50 on Wednesday. His son Joseph Garcia confirmed the news to Instagram. “With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had,” the tribute reads …
The 77th annual Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles Sunday, with comedian Nate Bargatze hosting the festivities.
The show opened with Bargatze and Saturday Night Live performers Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and JamesAustin Johnson resurrecting a popular sketch Bargatze has been featured in when he hosts the comedy show.
It centered around a so-called inventor of television, Filo T Farnsworth, who gave a monologue trying to encourage them to keep working on creating the TV.
“Do not get discouraged. What we create here will one day bring the world shows that inform and educate, shows that make us laugh and cry, and shows about people who when they go to work they switch to different people in their brains, who only remember what happens at work,” he said, a reference to Severance.
When Day noted, “I don’t understand that,” Bargatze joked, “People who watch it won’t either.”
Bargatze also joked about all the different networks that exist and how nobody knows what producers do, and cracked that CBS was the network for white people aka the “Caucasian Broadcasting System.”
There were also cracks about streaming, The Bear not being a comedy, a woman getting to host a talk show — but only on Hacks — and more. They also joked that the Emmy wasn’t as prestigious as an Oscar.
“We create a world where the finest artists create worlds of staggering beauty and millions of people will watch … on their phones while they’re sitting on the toilet,” he ended the monologue. “That is television and this is the Emmys.”
Later Bargatze explained a new rule to keep speeches short during the awards ceremony.
He said he will start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and will add or deduct $1,000 based on speeches going over or under 45 seconds.
“Forty-five seconds, that’s what you got,” he said.
People has bestowed its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive title on Jonathan Bailey.
In an interview with the outlet published on Monday, the Wicked star called the title “a huge honor.”
“Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” he said. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”
Asked if he had told anyone about the honor ahead of this week’s announcement, Bailey said, “I told my dog Benson. … But no, I haven’t. How do you spell … NDA?”
He added that he expects “a lot” of his friends to give him grief about the title, saying, “They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”
Bailey’s newest resume builder marks the 40th anniversary of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive franchise, which first began back in 1985 with Mel Gibson earning the inaugural title.
Bailey succeeds last year’s winner, John Krasinski, as well as Patrick Dempsey, who nabbed the cover in 2023.
Bailey is known for an array of roles both onstage and onscreen. His top billing included the hit series Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, before breaking out on the big screen in 2024’s Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as 2025’s Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Bailey can be seen next in Wicked: For Good, in theaters Nov. 21.
Celebrities from across the entertainment world are sharing tributes and remembrances for legendary actor Robert Redford, who died on Tuesday morning at 89.
Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and more are honoring Redford’s massively successful career, which saw Oscars, era-defining films and box office smashes including The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men.
Redford was also known for his activism as an environmentalist and supporter of independent filmmakers, as well as being an outspoken advocate of progressive politics and civil rights.
“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend,” Streep said in a statement shared with ABC News. Streep and Redford starred in the romance film Out of Africa together in 1985.
Fonda remembered her longtime friend and co-star in a statement Tuesday morning.
“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying,” the actress said. “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”
The pair starred together in several films throughout their careers, including 1967’s Barefoot in the Park and 2017’s Our Souls at Night.
President Donald Trump remembered Redford while addressing a group of reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday.
“That’s a good way to go I guess,” Trump said in response to news that Redford died in his sleep. “Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years that there was nobody better.”
“There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great,” he added.
Stephen King remembered Redford’s importance to the movie industry, writing in a social media post, “Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”
Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Redford along with a message.
“A LIFE! FAMILY• ART• TRANSFORMATION • ADVOCACY• CREATION• LEGACY Thank you Robert Redford,” she wrote.
The Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1980 to support independent filmmakers, shared a statement remembering its founder on Tuesday morning.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford. Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world,” the statement read in part.
“Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity,” it continued.
Colman Domingo posted a tribute to Redford on social media, writing in his Instagram Story, “With love and respect. His impact is everlasting.”