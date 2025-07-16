In brief: ‘The Odyssey’ IMAX tickets to go on sale a year in advance and more

The hype is real for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. But is the hype real enough to secure your ticket a year in advance? Nolan’s upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026, which is a year from now. Even so, IMAX tickets for The Odyssey are set to go on sale Thursday, Variety reports. Only tickets at movie theaters with IMAX 70mm screens will be available, and fans will only be able to secure select showtimes …

Chris Pine and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of the upcoming film Alpha Gang. Deadline reports the actors will be joined by other new additions to the cast, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Doona Bae. The film follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth …

Cameron Diaz is going back in action with Netflix. After starring in the service’s action comedy Back in Action earlier this year, Diaz is now set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Bad Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which will be directed by Jake Szymanski, follows a single mom fighting to keep a promise to her daughter on the worst day of her life …

Robert De Niro on 25 years of ‘Meet the Parents,’ working with Ariana Grande
The 2025 Tribeca Festival begins on Wednesday.

Created by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the festival celebrates storytelling in all forms, including film, TV and music. This year marks the 24th edition of the festival and features diverse programming with many premieres, performances and anniversary retrospectives.

De Niro and Rosenthal will join forces with Ben Stiller for a panel celebrating the 25th anniversary of Meet the Parents. So, does it feel like 25 years have passed since De Niro first starred as Jack Byrnes?

“The classic answer is no, but then, you know, I can account for all the years that have passed if I get into it,” De Niro said. “But it’s still, you know, passed, so it’s a strange thing. It’s 25 years.”

The festival panel comes after the news that a fourth Meet the Parents film is in the works.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be fun,” De Niro said of filming the new movie.

Ariana Grande has just joined the cast of the fourth Meet the Parents film. De Niro says he’s met her once before.

“I met her a few years ago at SNL,” De Niro said. “We did the same SNL. I remember, I had one of my kids meet her who wanted to meet her.”

So, De Niro has met Grande, but did he watch her Academy Award-nominated performance in Wicked?

“I didn’t, but I want to see it. I heard it’s really good,” De Niro said.

Rosenthal, who produced Meet the Parents, agreed that it is a strange thing for all of that time to have passed.

“What’s really fun for us in getting back together for the next one is … our families have grown and we’ve grown up together. It’s kind of special.”

Selena Gomez to appear in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
Selena Gomez is returning to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The actress is reprising her role of Alex Russo in season 2 of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff. She made the announcement of her return to the Disney Channel show through posts shared to her Instagram Story on Friday.

“Just feels right,” Gomez wrote over a photo of her holding Alex’s signature red wand while sitting on the show’s set.

She also shared a photo of her sitting next to her on-screen brother, David Henrie.

“We want to do this forever… luv you brudder,” Gomez wrote.

Gomez previously made two guest appearances in season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Notably, Alex introduced her brother, Justin Russo (Henrie), to the show’s protagonist, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), in the pilot episode.

Season 2 of the series will find Billie grappling “with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house,” according to its official synopsis. “Thanks to Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo’s (Max Matenko) new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges — one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Gomez and Henrie both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.

In brief: Max officially changes name back to HBO Max and more
The streaming service formerly known as HBO Max officially reinstated that name on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the name change from Max back to the former name of HBO Max has gone into effect. HBO Max made the announcement in a video shared to its socials on Wednesday, titled “It’s Good to be Home.” …

Rian Johnson‘s upcoming third Knives Out film will make its debut at the BFI London Film Festival. The third installment of the mystery film series centered on Daniel Craig‘s Detective Benoit Blanc will open the 69th year of the festival. “We’re honored to be opening the BFI London Film Festival with Wake Up Dead Man,” Johnson said. “London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction and it’s a thrill to be back!” The festival runs from Oct 8. through Oct. 19 …

A reimagining of Night at the Museum is in the works at 20th Century Studios. Deadline reports that the film will tell a brand-new story with fresh characters. Tripper Clancy is set to write the script, while Shawn Levy will produce the project …

