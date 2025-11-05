In brief: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 15 trailer and more

In brief: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 15 trailer and more

A star-studded cast has joined the upcoming film Ibelin. Variety reports that Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, Toni Collette, Isabela Merced, Maisy Stella and Sir Anthony Hopkins are set to star in the film based on the documentary The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. It tells the story of a man with a degenerative muscular disease who enjoyed a rich online life through the video game World of Warcraft

The trailer and premiere date for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has arrived. Bravo has announced that the series will return on Dec. 4. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John return as the main housewives while Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances join as members of the core cast …

Renée Zellweger is set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Phantom Son. Deadline reports that the film will be directed by Harry Potter helmer David Yates. The film’s story follows a young runaway who struggles to survive on the street and is taken in by a lonely woman whose own son was kidnapped …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Harry Potter’ director Chris Columbus does not want to be involved in upcoming HBO series
‘Harry Potter’ director Chris Columbus does not want to be involved in upcoming HBO series
Daniel Radcliffe stars in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ (Peter Mountain/WireImage via Getty Images)

Chris Columbus is not interested in being involved in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

The director, who launched the film franchise by directing the first two Harry Potter movies, recently told Variety he is done with the wizarding world.

“No, I’ve done it, you saw my version,” Columbus said. “There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

Even though he’s finished his involvement in the franchise, he is not against HBO returning to the source material to make a new series.

“The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” Columbus said.

Some of the book details he would have loved to add to his films are the character Peeves, as well as a storyline where Harry and Hermione must drink potions and worry about being poisoned, according to Variety.

“We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life,” Columbus said.

As for his opinion on author J.K. Rowling, who has long been criticized by LGBTQIA+ organizations and members for her repeated rhetoric tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement — a group of people who believe transgender women are not women — Columbus said, “[I]t’s very sad.”

“I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do,” Columbus said. “It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz in talks for new ‘The Mummy’ sequel
Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz in talks for new ‘The Mummy’ sequel
Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film ‘The Mummy’ from Universal Studios. (Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly coming back to The Mummy franchise.

ABC Audio has learned that the stars of one of Universal Pictures’ most-beloved action-adventure franchises are in talks to return for another film in The Mummy universe.

Fraser and Weisz would presumably reprise their roles of Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan from the films of the late ’90s and early 2000s in this new sequel.

The filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are known as Radio Silence, will direct the fourth film in the franchise. They are known for the 2019 film Ready or Not. The duo also revived the Scream franchise in 2022. The pair will direct a script written by David Coggeshall, Deadline reports.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Fraser starred in the original 1999 film, which co-starred Weisz. The movie told the story of a treasure hunter who awakens a cursed Egyptian priest who has supernatural powers. Fraser returned for its two sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the former.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bel-Air’ to return to Peacock for final season in November
‘Bel-Air’ to return to Peacock for final season in November
Peacock

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air is on the horizon. Peacock announced the show will be making its return to the streaming platform in the fall.

The season will find Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) leaning on each other as Will goes through his senior year of high school and Carlton “deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future,” according to a press release. 

Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) loyalty to the Banks family will be tested, as will his brotherhood with Phil (Adrian Holmes). Viv (Cassandra Freeman) will attempt to rebrand, while Hilary (Coco Jones) will learn more about herself. Finally, Ashley will kick off her time in high school.

A new season of Bel-Air premieres Nov. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.