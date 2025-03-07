In Brief: ‘The Recruit’ canceled and more

The Recruit isn’t being recruited for a third season. The Noah Centineo spy drama has been canceled by Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 debuted earlier this year …

The new ballet dramedy Étoile, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s follow-up to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has a premiere date. All eight episodes will hit Prime Video on April 24. The show stars Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Gideon Glick

Hulu has debuted the new trailer for Mid-Century Modern, a series that follows three gay best friends who decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs. The show stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham. It also stars Linda Lavin in her final role before her death in December. Mid-Century Modern premieres March 28 …

You can watch Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner in the new Hulu series Muslim Matchmaker.

The ABC News Studios series is available to watch now on the streamer. In each episode, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help match singles, whether it be through cringey first dates or moments of real connection, to find a life partner, all the while staying true to their faith.

Abrahim and Elhady use their cardinal “Rules of Three” approach when making matches for their clients. It consists of three dates, three months and 300 questions.

All eight episodes of Muslim Matchmaker were helmed by Smriti Mundhra, who also executive produced the show alongside Senain Kheshgi.

“This series is groundbreaking in its depiction of love and faith, with lessons on love for audiences of all backgrounds,” Mundhra said in a press release. “Hoda and Yasmin are absolute geniuses at helping single people find true connection amid the toxicity of modern dating culture, and their Rules of Three approach is the most effective — and sometimes challenging! — methodology I’ve seen in my decades of experience in the world of matchmaking.”

Kheshgi is proud of how Muslim Matchmaker showcases the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in America.

“The series stands as a beacon of joy, wisdom and family and presents Muslims as integral threads in the American fabric — with our own unique journeys, struggles and triumphs. Hoda and Yasmin’s guidance reminds us of the enduring strength of Muslim traditions and the wisdom they offer in navigating modern life,” Kheshgi said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

Zoë Kravitz is opening up on her feelings toward ex-fiancé Channing Tatum and how she views the former couple’s shared film, Blink Twice.

Kravitz broached the subject in an interview with Elle published Tuesday, when asked if the split from Tatum changed the way she feels about her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

Kravitz said she felt appreciation for the experience she and Tatum shared on the film.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

The Big Little Lies actress said Tatum has “so much more coming,” adding that “he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

Kravitz continued to praise Tatum, telling the outlet, “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Before their split last year, the couple was first linked in 2021 before becoming engaged in 2023.

In July 2024, Tatum told Extra the experience of working with his partner is what “cemented” their relationship.

When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, “Working with your partner … I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way.”

Blink Twice, the story of a tech billionaire hosting a vacation gone awry, starred Tatum alongside Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

