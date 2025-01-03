In brief: ‘The Recruit’ season 2 trailer drops and more

Ariana Grande says the voice she used to portray Glinda in Wicked might just stay with her for good. In a recent Variety cover story, Grande revealed that the special tone of voice she used to play the good witch in the musical might stick with her permanently. “I think that might stay,” Grande said. “Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.” …

Noah Centineo is back as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in the season 2 trailer for The Recruit. The new trailer for the second season of the Netflix spy thriller show dropped on Thursday, showing how Owen gets pulled into “a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea,” according to its logline. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 30 …

Jeremy Renner is marking the second anniversary of the snowplow accident that almost took his life. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to express his gratitude at beginning another year. “Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again,” Renner wrote. “Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life” …

Aaron Pierre on honoring James Earl Jones in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: ‘Massive inspiration to me’
Photo Courtesy of Disney

Aaron Pierre is opening up about honoring James Earl Jones as the latest actor to voice Mufasa in the forthcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Pierre told Good Morning America Wednesday it’s “truly surreal” to be continuing the story in the film, a prequel and sequel to the 2019 live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic — both of which featured Jones in the role of King of the Pride Lands.

“Not only was he a massive inspiration to me within the context of Mufasa, but he’s also been an enormous inspiration to me just in regards to the entirety of his artistry and his legacy,” Pierre said of Jones.

“For me, he truly is the top of the mountain, and I hope that in some small way I was able to honor him, and hopefully he would be proud of what we’ve put together here,” Pierre added.

Jones, one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, died in September at the age of 93.

Speaking to the franchise’s past, Pierre called the original animated film — which hit theaters the same month he was born — one of his favorite Disney films.

“There was something about it that made me feel included, made me feel involved,” he said. “I really love the way it celebrated the continent of Africa in a beautiful way.”

Mufasa: The Lion King roars into theaters on Dec. 20.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announce engagement
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are getting ready to walk down the aisle. They announced their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala Sunday while discussing the upcoming holiday season.

“We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE while showing her ring off to the camera. Majors added, “It’s a season of joy.”

Good said it’s also “a season of all the good things,” to which Majors agreed, saying, “Amen.”

Speaking to E! News, they explained their decision to break the news at the gala had everything to do with their first encounter at the same event two years ago. “EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” Jonathan said.

They were later linked in May 2023, with Meagan being a huge support during Majors’ trial.

Majors was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment following accusations from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, continue mental health counseling and stay away from his ex.

Good, who was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin, told PEOPLE Majors initially tried to discourage their relationship in order to protect her.

“I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry,'” she said. “The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless. So when we got together it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one.”

Jessica Simpson marks 7 years sober from alcohol: ‘Walked myself into the light’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jessica Simpson is celebrating seven years of sobriety from alcohol.

The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a black-and-white selfie to Instagram over the weekend to mark the milestone.

“7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free,” she wrote in the reflective post.

Simpson’s followers took to the comments to share their congratulations for her accomplishment, while some even shared how her openness about her journey of quitting alcohol has helped them.

The singer and actress also got love from some celebrity friends, including John Stamos and Carnie Wilson. “Bravo!” Stamos wrote, while Wilson added, “Wonderful.”

Simpson opened up in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about using alcohol to self-medicate and dull the pain of her being sexually abused when she was a child, as well as to cope with the stress of fame.

The moment Simpson decided to give up alcohol and go sober, she said at the time, came after a Halloween party at her house in 2017.

