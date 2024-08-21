In Brief: ‘The Room Next Door’ teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more

In Brief: ‘The Room Next Door’ teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more

Julianne Moore stars in the teaser trailer for The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar‘s first-ever English language film. Tilda Swinton costars in the Sony Pictures Classics film that will make its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 and open in theaters on Dec. 20. The story follows Moore’s Ingrid and Swinton’s Martha, women who were close friends while they worked together at a magazine, but have fallen apart as time has gone on. “After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation,” the film’s official description reads …

Ilana Glazer is set for a new comedy special. The comedian’s new special, called Human Magic, is coming to Hulu. There is currently no release date, though the special was taped in Toronto in May 2024 during Glazer’s 48-city tour across North America. It marks their second stand-up special after 2020’s Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning, which is available to stream on Prime Video …

Timothy Olyphant is teaming up with Owen Wilson for a new series at Apple TV+. The untitled golf comedy series, which was picked up for 10 episodes back in March 2024, also stars Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay and Judy Greer. Variety reports Olyphant joins the cast as a guest star, playing a successful former golf pro …

Sophie Turner is headed back to our TV screens. She stars in the trailer for the upcoming CW series Joan as the titular single mother. The series, which marks Turner’s first onscreen role in two years, premieres Oct. 2 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

New ‘Wicked’ trailer shows Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero
New ‘Wicked’ trailer shows Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero
Universal Studios

He’s the biggest heartthrob in the land of Oz and now he’s got his own trailer to prove it. Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero in the official Wicked movie.

In a brand new teaser shared on Instagram, we see Prince Fiyero making waves at Shiz University, where he seems to have caught the eye of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, among other classmates.

“Meet Fiyero, Oz’s most eligible bachelor,” the caption reads.

Bailey’s castmates were quick to show their support. Grande, quoting her own character, wrote, “oh Oz,” while co-star Bowen Yang wrote, “i think i have a chance with him… .”

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ba(b)ywatch: “Crying Grandad” David Hasselhoff shares sweet photo with 1st grandchild
Ba(b)ywatch: “Crying Grandad” David Hasselhoff shares sweet photo with 1st grandchild
Valerie Hache/AFP via Getty Images FILE

David Hasselhoff is a grandfather!

The Baywatch alum, 72, shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his newborn granddaughter, London — his first grandchild.

“A crying Grandad,” he gushed. “She’s perfect WOW [heart emoji] I am so blessed.”

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore — Hasselhoff’s eldest daughter — shared more details about her daughter’s birth in a separate Instagram post.

Calling the newborn “our Angel baby girl,” she shared that London was born Aug. 11, “truly the best day of our lives.”

“We never knew you could be THIS happy,” Hasselhoff-Fiore — who married husband Madison Fiore in February 2023 — added.

Hasselhoff shares Hasselhoff-Fiore and daughter Hayley Hasselhoff with ex-wife Pamela Bach.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: ‘Outer Range’ canceled by Prime Video, and more
In Brief: ‘Outer Range’ canceled by Prime Video, and more

Prime Video has canceled Outer Range after two seasons, according to Variety. The show, which is co-produced by Brad Pitt‘s Plan B company, has Josh Brolin playing a rancher who finds an otherworldly void on his property. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Tom Pelphrey also star in the strong-performing streaming show …

Nickelodeon has picked up Tyler Perry‘s Young Dylan for a fifth season, according to TV Line. The series follows the titular character, an aspiring hip-hop artist played by Dylan Gilmer, who moves in with his uncle and his affluent family. Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, Jet Miller, Mieko Hillman, Aloma Lesley Wright, and Carl Anthony Payne, II

Ever wonder what effect your death would have on the people around you? Believe it or not, that is the premise of a U.K. digital miniseries titled Celebrity Sendoff, according to Variety. The show, a joint venture between British public service broadcaster Channel 4 and a funeral company, “will take three familiar duos — including Happy Mondays lead singer Shaun Ryder and DJ Bez, Gogglebox‘s” Marcus Luther and his wife Mica Ven and British athlete turned broadcaster Kriss Akabusi and his daughter Shakira — and get them to plan each other’s funerals,” per the outlet. The series will launch on Channel 4’s YouTube channel July 3 and drop a new episode each week …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.