In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 trailer and more

Materialists is headed to HBO Max. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on Nov. 7. It will premiere on HBO linear a day later on Nov. 8. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal star in writer/director Celine Song‘s sophomore film. It follows an ambitious young matchmaker from New York City who finds herself torn between her imperfect ex-boyfriend and a brand-new suitor …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for season 3 very soon. The trailer for the third season of the Hulu reality series has arrived, and it shows off the upcoming revelations and scandals that the group of Latter-day Saints will encounter. Season 3 of the hit series premieres on Nov. 13 …

The forecast calls for Weather Girl on Netflix. A new drama series based on the sold-out Edinburgh Fringe one-actor stage show by Brian Watkins is headed to the streamer. Julia McDermott will star as Stacey, an ambitious local TV forecaster, in the upcoming limited series. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, A24 and Amanda Burrell will executive produce the upcoming show …

‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with .4 million
‘One Battle After Another’ main poster (Alon Amir)

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon‘s 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children’s film Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another — $22.4 million
2. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $13.7 million
3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie – Infinity Castle — $7.1 million
4. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $6.86 million 
5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 — $5.9 million
6. Him — $3.65 million
7. The Long Walk — $3.4 million
8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — $3.3 million
9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 — $2.25 million
10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — $1.25 million

Sydney Sweeney says critics of her bathwater soap were ‘mainly girls’
Sydney Sweeney arrives at a special LA screening of ‘Americana’ on August 3, 2025. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney says the critics of her bathwater soap were “mainly the girls.”

The actress took part in an advertising campaign with Dr. Squatch earlier this year in which the company sold a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater.

Called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the product was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, where she promoted the body wash while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

Sweeney recently spoke to The Wall Street Journal about whether she tracks the public’s perception of the things she is a part of.

“It’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney said.

She also spoke about the backlash against Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney said. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

This is a reference to the viral candle that was branded Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater after a scene in his film Saltburn caused a social media stir.

Sweeney also received backlash this summer over an ad campaign she participated in with American Eagle. The ads were built around the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which was a riff on “great genes.”

In one of the ads, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

This led to some critics of the campaign to claim it promotes eugenics, a “scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

American Eagle released a statement about the ad’s controversy on Aug. 1.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.” 

‘Weapons’ shoots to #1 at the box office; ‘Freakier Friday’ in at #2
Warner Bros. Pictures

Weapons was the big shot at the box office this weekend, taking the top spot with a gross of $42.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The horror film about 17 children who all mysteriously run away on the same night was one of two new movies to take the top spots. Coming in at #2 was the Disney body-swap sequel Freakier Friday, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan reprising their roles from the original 2003 film. It brought in $29 million.

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which had been #1 for the past two weeks, dropped to #3 with a take of $15.5 million. The animated film The Bad Guys 2 was in at #4, followed by the Liam Neeson/Pamela Anderson comedy The Naked Gun at #5.

The only other new film to make the top 10 was the fantasy comedy Sketch, which debuted at #10 with $2.5 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons — $42.5 million
2. Freakier Friday — $29 million
3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $15.5 million
4. The Bad Guys 2 –– $10.4 million
5. The Naked Gun — $8.4 million
6. Superman — $7.8 million
7. Jurassic World: Rebirth –– $4.7 million
8. F1: the Movie –– $2.8 million
9. Together — $2.6 million
10. Sketch — $2.5 million

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

