In brief: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 episode rollout and more

Prime Video has announced the rollout for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show will premiere with its first two episodes on July 16. A new episode will then follow weekly every Wednesday until the series finale airs on Sept. 17. All 11 episodes of the final season star Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney

Sinners is making its way to streaming. The hit film from director Ryan Coogler will appear on Max on July 4. It will air on HBO linear the next day. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo co-star …

Dave Bautista has been offered a role in Road House 2. Deadline reports that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is in talks to appear in the upcoming film from director Guy Ritchie. Jake Gyllenhaal will reprise his lead role as ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton in the film, which is a sequel to the 2024 movie that was itself a reboot of the 1980s classic …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Blumhouse acquires ‘Saw’ franchise and more
There is hope for Mindhunter fans. The show ran for two seasons before ending on Netflix. Its star, Holt McCallany, recently told CBR he has hope of a revival after talking with the show’s helmer, David Fincher. “He said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance,” McCallany said. “I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts.” …

Blumhouse is now in business with Saw. The horror film studio has acquired the rights to all future Saw films, shows and any other properties, Variety reports. The company paid an undisclosed sum for the part of the franchise that was owned by producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said Saw “defined a generation of horror” and he hopes to see its cultural impact continue to grow …

Jimmy Kimmel is preparing for his annual summer break by announcing a roster of celebrities filling in for him behind the desk of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Deadline reports that Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Diego Luna and Kumail Nanjiani will host the show this summer …

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman star in ‘The Roses’ trailer
Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

Benedict Cumberbatch is married to Olivia Colman in the official trailer for The Roses.

Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for director Jay Roach‘s dark comedy film on Wednesday.

It follows the seemingly picture-perfect married life between Theo and Ivy, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, respectively. Beneath their perfect facade, however, tension lingers as Theo’s career takes a hit and Ivy’s own life ambitions begin to soar.

“For you, dear, I’d do anything,” Cumberbatch’s Theo says at the beginning of the trailer.

As it goes on, we see Ivy’s career as a famous chef and cookbook writer take off while Theo is fired from his own job.

“I suppose sometimes I do hate you,” Theo says. After Ivy looks at him incredulously, he immediately follows that with: “Sporadic hatred.”

The Roses is inspired by the Danny Devito-directed 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara penned the screenplay.

Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon also star.

The Roses blooms in movie theaters on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and ABC News.

‘The Wedding Banquet’ reimagines a ’90s queer classic
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The new movie The Wedding Banquet may share a name with Ang Lee’s queer romantic comedy from the 1990s, but director Andrew Ahn says it isn’t a direct remake.

“I think the term that we’ve landed on is ‘reimagining,’” Ahn tells ABC Audio.

The original The Wedding Banquet tells the story of a gay man who stages an elaborate wedding to a woman in an effort to fool his traditional Taiwanese parents. Ahn says he wanted to preserve Lee’s “themes and storytelling philosophy,” while updating it all for a modern, queer audience.

“We were given the freedom to really create our own characters independently of that original film. And I think that it really helped make this version its own beautiful thing,” says star Kelly Marie Tran.

Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone plays Tran’s partner and says she was drawn to the project because it was a departure from her recent dramatic roles.

“I feel like when you’re doing comedy, when you’re doing ensemble, when you have a ball to keep in the air, that’s where you see the work happen, that’s where you get to see character happen,” Gladstone says.

Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang similarly found himself playing against type, but the comedian says he felt at ease.

“Everyone here on this cast has been so patient with me. Andrew [Ahn] is obviously so nurturing as a director,” says Yang.

Ahn says the original The Wedding Banquet was the first gay film he ever saw. He hopes the new version can provide comfort to the queer community in an uncertain time.

“I think that there’s a lot being done to dismantle queer family, [which] is very scary. I wish that we were in better times,” says Ahn. “My hope is that this film can offer audiences a sense of safety, a sense of celebration and a sense of community.”

The Wedding Banquet hits theaters Friday.

