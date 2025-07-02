In brief: ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ teaser trailer and more

In brief: ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ teaser trailer and more

The official teaser trailer for The Terminal List prequel series has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper star in the trailer for the origin series centered on Ben Edwards (Kitsch) and his journey from the Navy SEALS to CIA Special Operations. The show begins streaming on Aug. 27 …

Neil Patrick Harris is going to host a new game show for Netflix. The streamer has announced that Harris will host What’s in the Box, a game show where every decision made could lead to life-changing rewards. The show, which will debut in December, will have giant boxes that conceal incredible prizes. Contestants will go through rounds of fast-paced trivia and guess what is inside each box …

Neon, the company that put out the recent best picture Oscar winner Anora, has acquired the upcoming film A Place in Hell. The movie was written and directed by Chloe Domont and stars Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott. It follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm …

Michelle Williams gets emotional discussing Heath Ledger and their daughter
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.

During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.

Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.

“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly,” Shepard recalled during Monday’s podcast episode. “This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”

Williams, becoming emotional, responded, “So special, so special. Thank god there’s Matilda.”

When Shepard described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” Williams agreed.

“Yeah, an incredible sensitivity,” she said.

Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt “radical acceptance” from Ledger.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she said at the time.

In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.

In brief: ‘The Simpsons’ gets a new voice actor, ‘Fortnite’ uses AI for James Earl Jones voice and more
The Simpsons is getting a bit of refresh with the addition of a new actor. Entertainment Weekly reports singer Kelly Macleod will now voice Milhouse Van Houten, the blue-haired best friend of Bart Simpson. The update comes after Pamela Hayden, who voiced Milhouse for 35 years, announced her retirement from the show in November. Macleod will make her debut on Sunday’s season finale …

Warner Bros.’ Mickey 17 has found a streaming home at HBO Max. The sci-fi comedy film makes its debut on May 23, with a follow-up release the next day on HBO’s traditional channels. Mickey 17 is the brain child of Academy Award-winning writer/director Bong Joon Ho, widely known for the hit film Parasite. It stars Robert Pattinson as an “unlikely hero who has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living.” Mickey 17 opened in theaters in March …   

Fortnite fans now have the opportunity to speak and interact with Stars Wars‘ Darth Vader when playing the popular video game. Epic Games announced Friday that the new feature not only summons Darth Vader, but also includes the character’s iconic voice — that of James Earl Jones. “We’re honored to feature the voice of the late Mr. Jones and we thank his estate for the opportunity to make this happen for players,” Epic said in a statement.

Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer
Ben Symons/Peacock

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa! It’s the Love Island USA teaser trailer.

Season 7 of the hit reality dating competition show will premiere on Peacock on June 3. New episodes of the show will drop every single day of the week expect on Wednesdays.

Ariana Madix will return to host the show for season 7, while Iain Stirling is set to once again serve as the narrator.

This season “will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests,” according to its official description.

Viewers will once again be able to influence what happens on the show by voting for their favorite couples on the Love Island USA app. This means fans will participate in determining which Islanders will recouple, who gets to stay in the villa and who will be sent home heartbroken.

In the teaser, Madix sits in front of Stirling, who is dressed as a fortune teller.

“I need to know, the upcoming season of Love Island USA, what do you see?” Madix says.

The pair look into a heart-shaped crystal ball, where they find Madix dressed to the nines and quick glances at new Islanders.

“Safe to say this season’s looking pretty good,” Madix says.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. Peacock has greenlit a spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Fan favorites Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page, among other stars from season 6, will appear as part of the spinoff’s cast.

